Faith And Unity: Orlando Magic Star Jonathan Isaac Pays Tribute To Charlie Kirk

Keeping an eye on the important things, even in moments of tragedy.

Charlie Kirk’s enduring legacy in the wake of his political assassination was a faith lived openly — a witness others could see in real time, bearing fruit even in tragedy.

Orlando Magic star and outspoken Christian Jonathan Isaac, 27, reflected on Kirk's death, urging unity and a rejection of political violence.

Isaac’s sports brand, Unitus, takes its name from the Latin word for "oneness," drawing from a Biblical foundation.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, Isaac shared his thoughts on Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University.

"It’s tough to put into words," Isaac said.

"Really the only thing that I can say is just to speak to who Charlie was. Everybody will talk about what Charlie has said and his stances and stuff like that. Charlie had my respect," he added.

"Not because I agreed with everything he had ever said or done. Some of the conversations we had was even me disagreeing with things he said. But we always had civil discourse, and he was always prepared to talk about why he thought what he thought. To me, that’s a respectable man."

Isaac’s approach to building Unitus comes as many sports brands lean into progressive ideologies. In contrast, Unitus was founded to promote traditional values — values Kirk shared deeply.

"Let’s build this thing as a brand to unite Christians," Isaac said, "lovers of God, lovers of country all across the nation, and give them a touchpoint to know each other, recognize each other, but also, to have their faith right in front of them."

READ: Orlando Magic Star Jonathan Isaac Talks About His Faith-Centered Apparel Brand, Unitus

Unitus’ newest release, the Judah 2 sneaker, integrates six Bible verses directly into its design.

And like Kirk, Isaac champions freedom of speech — a principle he believes is increasingly under attack in America.

"It’s about free expression," Isaac noted.

"It’s about I’m a Christian guy, I believe that Jesus Christ is the Lord and king of the world and lord and savior of my life, and I want to wear these shoes as a tribute to Him. And anybody who wants to do the same, join me."

Kirk’s assassin, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, shared a transgender partner, born male, and had previously made hostile remarks on Kirk’s platform.

For both Isaac and Kirk, testimony rooted in Biblical conviction has amplified a wider conversation — one where faith and courage stand out above all.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela