Erika Kirk Makes First Public Remarks After Charlie Kirk Murder: 'They Have No Idea What They've Done'

The list of devastating consequences resulting from the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk on Wednesday in Utah is endless.

His passion, his energy, his willingness to debate, his importance in the causes he supported. The countless people within the political sphere who viewed him as a friend. Millions of young people who looked up to him, listened to him, and valued his perspective on faith, behavior, and family.

There are so many that it's easy to lose sight of the most important consequence; what his murder has done to his family. His wife Erika and his two young children. What they've had to endure is unimaginable. And it does not end. Every day, his children will grow up without their father, and every day Erika will be forced to live without her husband.

On Friday, she spoke out for the first time publicly, with a message of faith, defiance, and courage.

Erika Kirk Vows To Continue Charlie's Legacy

Kirk started her address by thanking law enforcement for bringing his assassin to justice, as well as referencing the "heroic" efforts by first responders to save his life. She also thanked Vice President J.D. Vance and Usha Vance for "honoring Charlie" by bringing him home, as well as President Trump and his family for their support.

"Mr. President, my husband loved you, and knew that you loved him too," she said.

Addressing the shooting, Erika focused on what Charlie wanted his legacy to be: his faith.

"Two days ago, my husband went to see the face of his savior and his God," she said. "Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and faith. Now, and for all eternity, he will stand at his savior's side, wearing the glorioius crown of a martyr."

She said he "loved life, he loved his life." He also "loved America" and his favorite sports teams, the Cubs and Oregon Ducks.

"He loved the Chicago Cubs, and my goodness did he love the Oregon Ducks. He'd want me to say ‘Go Ducks,’ since they play on Saturday. Go Ducks."

"But most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me," she added. "He made sure I knew that every day. Every day, he'd ask ‘how can I be a better husband?’"

"Charlie always believed that God's design for marriage and the family was perfect," she continued, saying that was an integral part of his mission: "He wanted you all to experience what he had, and still has.

"Charlie always said that if he ever ran for office, that his top priority would be to revive the American family. That was his prayer. One of Charlie's favorite Bible verses was Ephesians 5:25, Husbands love your wives, as Christ loved the Church and gave himself up for her."

Frequently emotional, Erika Kirk said Charlie "laid down his life" for her and their family.

"My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children, he showed the ultimate in true covenantal love. I will never ever have the words to describe the loss that I feel in my heart. Our world is filled with evil, but our God is good."

While there has been an enormous amount of inexcusable celebration from the political left, as so many rushed to social media to express their joy that a young man and father was murdered, simply because he had different political views, Erika took the higher road, saying that there's been a "worldwide outpouring of love for my husband."

Charlie Kirk's Widow Says She Will Ensure Campus Visits Continue

Regarding the alleged shooter, Erika said he has no idea what they've done. Far from stopping Charlie's work, she said, they've made it even more powerful and important.

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. They should all know this, if you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea.

"You have no idea the fire you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

She continued, saying that they will "never surrender" what Charlie built.

"To everyone listening across America, the movement my husband built will not die. I refuse to let that happen. All of us, will refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband's name, and I will make sure of it."

"One of his motto's was never surrender, so I want to tell you that we never will."

"Our campus tour this fall will continue, there will be even more tours in the years to come. America Fest this December in Phoenix will go on. The radio and podcast show that he was so proud of, will go on. And in a world filled with chaos, doubt and uncertainty, my husband's voice will remain. And it will ring out more clearly and loudly than ever. And his wisdom will endure."

Charlie Kirk's Legacy Must Continue

She issued a call to action from the young people watching and listening, saying they should "be people of action who earn the future America deserves"

And most importantly, "if you aren't a member of church, I beg you to join one, a Bible-believing church."

She continued with a heartbreaking example of what this has meant for her and her children; "I know my husband is still here, he's watching over us. I don't remember the last time I slept. I couldn't sleep last night. Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die. Charlie, I love you, rest in the arms of our Lord."

"Gigi, our daughter ran into my arms. She goes ‘where’s Daddy?' ‘I said Daddy loves you so much, he’s on a work trip with Jesus.'"

That's what so many have been celebrating and cheering. It doesn't get any worse.

She closed with a simple message: "Thank you all again who loved my husband and supported him. God Bless you all, and may God bless America."

And in the ultimate sign that Erika's right about the future of Charlie's work, immediately after her remarks, the Turning Point USA website crashed from all the traffic.