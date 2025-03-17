Cubs Japan Series Hype Video Stuns Fans: 'I Have Chills'

It’s finally here, the beginning of America’s finest sports tradition.

No, I’m not talking about March Madness, even though that is a phenomenal tournament in and of itself. After months and months of waiting, the MLB season will begin tomorrow at…

*check notes*

6:10 a.m.?! Most people are asleep at that hour. Who made that call?

Well, it actually makes sense. For the first two games of the season - played by the Chicago Cubs and the super-villain Los Angeles Dodgers - the MLB will head to the Tokyo Dome in Japan. With the 12-hour time difference and all, the early start time makes sense (the game is on Fox).

To prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both teams, the Cubs released an awesome video featuring outfield Seiya Suzuki and pitcher Shota Imanaga - both natives of Japan. In those 50 seconds, they shared how they are honored to be playing at the highest level of the sport back in their home country - while speaking in their native tongue.

That’s freaking awesome. I’m a Boston Red Sox fan, but I think I’ll set my alarm to catch at least some of the game (I’m not crazy enough to wake up that early. I do need sleep after all).

Cubs fans across the board loved this product from the marketing team.

Chicago is not the only team that’s going to bring a bunch of Japanese natives back to their homeland. The Dodgers boast a large crop of star power from this international talent pipeline, including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and newly-acquired Rōki Sasaki. It’s going to be quite a special moment for the players from The Land of the Rising Sun.

The teams will play two matchups, return home for a couple more Spring Training games (which is weird if you ask me), and then pick up with the rest of the MLB on March 27.

