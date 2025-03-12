Cubs Seiya Suzuki Taking BP With A Samurai Sword Is Wildly Satisfying

Spring Training is well underway, in about a week, and the Chicago Cubs and Los Angles Dodgers will be heading over to Japan to start their seasons in Tokyo with the MLB Tokyo Series.

It's no secret why these two teams have been selected for this two-game series. Both have multiple Japanese superstars including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki for the Dodgers and Shota Imanga and Seiya Suzuki for the Cubs.

But it's the last name we just mentioned — Seiya Suzuki — because the Cubs outfielder who hails from Tokyo was just part of one of the best sub-30-second video clips I have seen in quite some time.

The formula was quite simple. Suzuki grabbed a samurai sword, hopped in the batter's box, and started taking some cuts (pun intended) while the Cubs social team started rolling.

The result? Magic… and a bunch of chopped in half baseballs.

That is satisfying as hell (although the Cubs social media admin might disagree with me on that one).

I think I could watch Suzuki chopping baseballs in half all day. It's so relaxing, next time I go to the dentist, I might ask if they can turn off the Enya and the slide show of tropical islands they play to get people to chill.

Just throw this on and I'm good.

Also, think about how insanely hard that would be. You always hear people say that the hardest thing to do in sports is put a round bat on a round ball (it's not, by the way), now imagine trying to make sure you hit that ball with the sharp edge of a samurai sword.

Awesome stuff, and something I learned from checking out the comments, is that this was a training method employed by one of the greatest hitters of all time, Sadaharu Oh.

That's cool, but it's definitely a don't try this at home sort of thing… which is why I'm going to go try it at the ballfield behind the local middle school.