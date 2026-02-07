Crybaby Patriots Fans, Players & Media Successfully Bully Tom Brady Into Compliance

The manufactured outrage this week has been second to none.

Congratulations, Patriots #MOB – you guys have successfully bullied Tom Brady into compliance. The dude who brought you six Super Bowl championships. The guy who made you, arguably, the greatest dynasty of all time. The dude who lost, like, four games at Gillete Stadium in two decades.

You did it. You won. You sharpened your pitchforks, cried your fake tears, and forced the guy with a STATUE in front of the stadium to capitulate.

Well done.

The worst. God, they're the worst. I haven't seen such manufactured outrage in a long time, and that's saying a lot given this country manufactures outrage almost on a daily basis.

For those who missed it, Brady said earlier this week that he "didn't have a dog" in tomorrow's Super Bowl. You'd think it was a harmless comment from A) a national broadcaster, and B) a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. You'd be wrong.

Patriots fans – AND PLAYERS – were outraged. Just outraged. They couldn't believe that their beloved Tom Brady wouldn't publicly say he was rooting for them in tomorrow's Super Bowl. Vince Wilfolk cried about it. Teddy Bruschi bitched and moaned about it.

Asante Samuel threatened to "go ape shit" on Brady if he didn't reverse course.

And the media … my God. The media. You would've thought that Brady posted a nasty Truth Social video by the way the media acted all week. Again, I've never seen anything like it.

So, of course, the #MOB won. Brady bent the knee on his Instagram story earlier today:

Happy, Patriots fans?

There. Happy, dummies? You won. Feel better now? Tom Brady said he's rooting for you. Sort of. Can we move on now? Are your insecurities better?

I'm not exaggerating when I say this is the dumbest Super Bowl storyline I have ever covered. The faux outrage has been nonstop. The gaslighting and the pandering and the virtue-signaling over Tom Brady NOT endorsing the Patriots tomorrow has been next-level insane.

Even for Patriots fans. The bar, admittedly, is set super high for them given the past two decades. Somehow, y'all cleared it:

I could go on and on. It's just embarrassing. Classic Patriots, though. This is New England 101. They LOVE to try and make themselves out to be the underdog. They did it for years during the Brady/Belichick regime.

They were the Chiefs long before the Chiefs.

It's so pathetic. Hey, guess what? Tom Brady is an adult. He's a grown-up. He played for 20 years, and then left town and moved on. He went to Tampa and won a Super Bowl. He's now a broadcaster, and an NFL owner.

The dude he's about to hire in Vegas? Klint Kubiak – Seattle's OC. He's moved on to another part of his life. Doesn't mean he doesn't want you to win.

But did you really need to bully him into saying it? What world am I living in? What grade are we in?

High school stuff.

'Hawks by a million.