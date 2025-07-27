Cowboys QB Joe Milton Relieved After Leaving New England Patriots

Joe Milton finds stability with the Cowboys, which is saying something...

As the NFL offseason reshuffles rosters, players are sharing bold takes on their former teams. Add Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton to the list. Milton's comments about starting fresh in Dallas suggest a sense of relief at leaving the New England Patriots behind.

Milton's view of the Cowboys' setup under head coach Brian Schottenheimer sharply contrasts with Jerod Mayo's former leadership in New England, and he's barely holding back from calling out the differences. Backing up Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, with his rocket arm, awaits his chance to shine in Arlington as questions swirl around Prescott’s ability to win big games.

"Dak [Prescott] is a great leader. All respect to him. He goes out of his way to help me, even if the coach is talking in a meeting. I’ve been in another building. I know how it goes. It’s just different here," Milton said from Cowboys practice this week (relayed by Fox News Digital).

Milton added, "That was something my team and I put together. They got it done. I didn’t have to do much or say much. Shout out to my agent, that’s pretty much it."

Milton’s words make it clear he’s relieved to have left New England behind. In 2024, the Patriots' offense struggled through a quarterback carousel with veteran Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye.

Mayo’s tough-guy approach also stirred tension.

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby once called out New England’s coach for labeling his players "soft." Mayo lasted just one season, bridging Bill Belichick’s 24-year tenure and the incoming Mike Vrabel era.

If the Cowboys offer a step up in stability, what does that say about the chaos left behind in the Patriots’ locker room?

