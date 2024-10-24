Maxx Crosby On Jerod Mayo Calling His Own Team ‘Soft’: ‘Those Are Fighting Words’

Maxx Crosby is weighing in after New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo threw his team under the bus this week. And spoiler alert: he's not a fan.

After Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which dropped the Pats to 1-6, Mayo called his players "soft." That assessment came after New England rushed for just 38 yards, allowed more than 170 yards on the ground, and gave up a 96-yard punt return on special teams in the ugly loss to the Jags.

"We’re a soft football team across the board," Mayo said at the time. "I felt like we just went out there and played soft.

"We’re playing soft at the moment. When I say playing soft, it means stopping the run, being able to run the ball, and being able to cover kicks, which we weren’t able to do. Now in saying that, do I think we have the guys in there that can turn this ship around? 100 percent. But that comes through hard work and getting better each and every day."

During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Mayo's comment came up. And Crosby didn't love it.

"Sh*t," Crosby said. "Well, sh*t. You know what I mean? He’s a player. So, he’s been around it. He played at the highest level. And, you know, if that’s how he feels, that’s how he feels. But, you know, I can’t speak for him. But, yeah, I would not take it lightly. You know what I mean? I would have a major issue if I was a player, especially another grown man calling you soft. I mean, those are fighting words."

Crosby is not the first person whose feathers were ruffled by Mayo's phrasing. Legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick also disagreed with Mayo — saying the players are not soft and that he felt "kind of hurt for those guys."

Meanwhile, Maxx Crosby has his own team to worry about. The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-5 — last in the AFC West — and they just lost their best wide receiver to the New York Jets. The Raiders host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.