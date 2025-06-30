Former Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Mocks Organization's Treatment of Players: 'Treated Like S**t!'

Reactions are pouring in about the Miami Dolphins' big-time trade, which sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert had a jab ready for Miami after the trade, claiming the organization builds up players only to abruptly trade or release them.

Mostert clearly felt slighted by his former team.

Drawing from personal experience, Mostert expressed frustration with the Dolphins' decision to trade Ramsey and their overall treatment of players.

"Hot take: Be a Pro-Bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh*t. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!" Mostert posted early Monday, reacting to the trade news.

This comes after Mostert earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2023 with Miami. That year, Mostert had a standout season with the Fins, rushing for 1,012 yards and a franchise record 18 rushing touchdowns, along with 25 receptions for 175 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Mostert’s comments follow Miami’s decision to cut the 33-year-old running back months ago, paving the way for his move to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he now pairs with rookie Ashton Jeanty.

Jalen Ramsey started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024, recording 60 combined tackles (39 solo), 11 passes defended, two interceptions and one sack. Meanwhile, Jonnu Smith set Dolphins tight end records with 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

As part of the trade, the Steelers sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to his original team after a strong tenure in Pittsburgh.

While Mostert has grievances with the Dolphins, he may overlook the harsh reality of the NFL, where such moves are often just business, not personal.

