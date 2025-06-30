Dolphins Trade Jalen Ramsey To Steelers, Looks Like Tyreek Hill's Plea Didn't Work

The Ramsey saga finally came to an end with the cornerback set to join Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh

One week ago, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill promised to keep cornerback Jalen Ramsey in aqua and orange. On Monday, Hill failed. The Dolphins and Steelers executed a massive blockbuster trade that sent Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Obviously, Ramsey was not making it through this offseason as a member of the Dolphins. The relationship had become extremely untenable, and the question was not "if" he would be traded but rather "when" and "to where."

Still, Tyreek Hill attempted to make one final plea to the front office to keep Ramsey in Miami.

"I’m going to hang out with Ramsey next week," Hill said on social media last Tuesday. "I’m going to get him back. I’m getting Ramsey back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — tampering, whatever. But we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league. Great leader. A great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for."

In addition to Ramsey, the Steelers received Jonnu Smith, arguably the Dolphins' best offensive player last season. He represented Miami in the Pro Bowl after catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Those were all career highs and earned Smith his first career Pro Bowl appearance.

In return, Miami received three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins drafted Fitzpatrick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft but traded him to Pittsburgh during the 2019 season. Fitzpatrick requested a trade because he was unhappy with his role under then-head coach Brian Flores.

Flores is long gone now and Fitzpatrick returns to the Dolphins under head coach Mike McDaniel and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Fitzpatrick is known as a defensive leader and is a good addition to the Dolphins, who could use some leadership on the back end.

For Pittsburgh, it's clear the team is going all-in on the 2025-26 NFL season after signing Aaron Rodgers. This is likely to be Rodgers' last year in the league, and obviously he found a team willing to push all of its chips in the middle to try and cash one more Super Bowl championship.