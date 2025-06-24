Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Sure' That This Will Be His Final NFL Season

It sounds as though this year's edition of "Aaron Rodgers Watch" was the last, because the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback says that this upcoming NFL season will probably be his last.

Rodgers made the quasi-announcement — where else? — during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," he said, per ESPN. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.

"I played 20 frickin' years. It's been the long run. I've enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in the city that expects you to win."

That sure sounds to my ears like a guy who is at peace with his NFL career coming to an end.

However, that also seems like a carefree, just-here-to-have-a-good-time Rodgers should put the rest of the league on notice.

Then again, it's the Steelers, which means, 9-8, here they come!

The 41-year-old Rodgers has had an interesting couple of years since he and the Green Bay Packers, the team with which he won Super Bowl XLV over, fittingly enough, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He, of course, signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets that went awry in almost every conceivable way, starting with tearing his Achilles tendon on his first regular-season drive with the team.

Then, in Year Two, the team struggled across the board and finished the year with a 5-12 record that put them third in the AFC East.

Rodgers will, without a doubt, be hoping that what sounds like his only season in the Steel City will allow him to end his career on a high note.