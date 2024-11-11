Cowboys Fans Are So Desperate They Are Begging Tony Romo To Suit Up

They say, "You don't know what you've got ‘til it’s gone." And that's how some Dallas Cowboys fans are feeling about Tony Romo right now.

After a 34-6 thumping courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the Cowboys are in dire straits. The team sits at 3-6 with no end to their misery in sight. And to make matters worse, quarterback Dak Prescott may very well be headed toward season-ending surgery.

So Cowboys fans have come up with a solution: Bring back Romo!

On Sunday, the CBS broadcast crew caught a fan in the stands with a sign asking Romo — who was calling the game — to come out of retirement and suit up. Romo was shown stretching and warming up in the booth as his broadcast partner Jim Nantz asked the former QB if he was ready to go in.

Romo played 13 seasons for the Cowboys and went to four Pro Bowls, but he, like Prescott, struggled to find success in the postseason. Romo won only two of the six playoff games he appeared in and never advanced beyond the divisional round.

Still, a mere playoff berth seems like a pipe dream for Dallas at this point.

Even if Prescott doesn't need surgery, he'll miss at least four games with his injured hamstring. That's tough news about a guy who signed a record-breaking four-year, $240-million extension this off-season.

In Prescott's absence, the Cowboys turned to veteran backup Cooper Rush. But Rush went 13-for-23 for just 45 yards and fumbled twice against the Eagles before head coach Mike McCarthy turned to former first-round draft pick Trey Lance. Lance finished the game, completing four passes for 21 yards and one interception in the lopsided loss.

But for now, Dallas has no choice but to work with the signal callers they have. Unless, of course, 44-year-old Romo decides to give the fans what they want.