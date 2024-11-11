Jerry Jones' Ego And Hatred For Curtains Is Costing Cowboys Points During Home Games, And He Doesn't Care

It's Jerry Jones' world, and we're all just living in it.

AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, is known as ‘Jerry World' given his role in designing and funding the venue ahead of its grand reveal in 2009. With Jones putting hundreds of millions of dollars into the stadium and owning the franchise, it's understandable that he wants to have a hand in any decision that needs to be made regarding the facility.

One of those decisions is attempting to fight the sun.

During afternoon games, specifically the late-afternoon games, AT&T Stadium's uncovered windows create a truly unbelievable glare that not only affects the thousands of fans looking in that direction but the players on the field as well.

During the first half of what eventually turned into a Cowboys' blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, the sun cost Dallas six points. Quarterback Cooper Rush had a wide-open CeeDee Lamb in the endzone, but with Lamb looking back toward the sun, he lost the ball in the light.

While speaking with the media after Dallas' 34-6 loss, Lamb made it clear that he wants to see curtains put over the windows.

When asked if he wants to see the windows covered up during late-afternoon games, Lamb said "Yes, 1,000 percent" before explaining "Y'all are doing my job right now," insinuating he hopes Jones pays attention to his postgame interview.

While Jones will undoubtedly hear Lamb's wishes, it's unlikely he will grant them.

The debate about putting curtains over the windows during late-afternoon games has been going on for well over two decades now, but Jones has no intention of stopping his fight against the sun.

"By the way, we know where the sun is going to be when we decide to flip the coin or not. We do know where the damn sun is going to be in our own stadium," Jones said after the Cowboys' loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

"Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one? Are you kidding me? Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues."

It's beyond mind-boggling that Jones is ignoring his player's requests and quite literally making it harder for his team to succeed on the field, but remember, this is Jerry World.

To make the situation even more head-scratching is that the venue uses curtains for other events held in the stadium, but they're clearly off-limits during Cowboys games.