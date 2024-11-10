Cowboys Replace Cooper Rush With Trey Lance In Blowout Loss To Eagles, Could Lance Start In Week 11?

If you're wondering what the hell the Dallas Cowboys are doing, I have no idea. I'm not convinced the Dallas Cowboys even know what they're doing at this point.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season, so Dallas decided to start Cooper Rush, and not Trey Lance, on Sunday against the Eagles.

It's not like it really matters, the Cowboys are in complete disarray and this is a lost season, especially without Prescott. So, why not give Lance a shot?

Instead, they went with Rush, and it went about as well as expected. Dallas actually stayed reasonably close in the first half, entering the break trailing 14-6.

But, as it has many times this season, things completely unraveled for the Cowboys in the second half.

The Eagles took a 28-6 lead in the third quarter and the Cowboys decided to turn the offense from Rush to Lance, the former #3 overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers.

Except, they didn't really. Lance entered for two snaps, ran the ball for four yards, then handed the ball off on the next play, before leaving the game only to watch Rush take a sack, fumble the ball and turn it right back over to Philadelphia.

A few of the fans remaining in the stands cheered when Lance entered and booed when Rush replaced him.

But then, they did really give the offense to Lance.

After inexplicably removing him following two plays, Dallas officially inserted him into the lineup on the ensuing possession.

The Cowboys turned the ball over, but it wasn't Lance's fault. Jake Ferguson fumbled after catching a short pass from Lance.

On the next drive, the turnover was Lance's fault. Well, maybe it was. His receiver never even looked as Lance chucked the ball down the field right into the waiting arms of an Eagles' defender.

Look, Trey Lance isn't good. If he were, he wouldn't have been traded by the 49ers.

And, if he just needed a "change of scenery," he wouldn't have been beaten out by Cooper Rush for the backup gig in Dallas.

Last time he started a game (albeit in the preseason), he threw five interceptions.

But at this point, why not just start Lance? Dallas should be trying to lose every game the rest of the way to improve its draft position.

It probably doesn't matter who starts, but Lance likely gives them the best chance to lose.

Give the kid a shot to prove us all right!