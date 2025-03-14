Cooper Kupp Is Going Home In Agreeing To Play For The Seahawks

If Cooper Kupp were a vengeful person, we might think his decision to sign with the Seattle Seahawks was about playing his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, twice per season.

But it's not that.

Kupp, released by the Rams on Wednesday, has agreed to a deal that will send him to the Seahawks.

Kupp Opts For A Homecoming

And the reason that was his best option is Kupp was born and raised in Yakima, Washington and he wanted to remain on the West Coast. So he's going back to his home state and staying close to his L.A. home all at once.

It also helps that Kupp is getting a very solid three-year deal worth $45 million.

Kupp had multiple teams interested in his services. But not the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN reported the Dallas Cowboys would have been seriously involved in trying to sign Kupp, but that was not accurate. The Cowboys were never close to signing Kupp.

The Kupp addition means the Seahawks have significantly remade their passing game this offseason in that they have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold and a new receiver to replace DK Metcalf.

The Seahawks will team Kupp with outstanding young receiver Jaxson Smith Njigba.

Kupp Fills Metcalf Spot

The Rams released Kupp on Wednesday after an illustrious eight-year run that included an All-Pro selection and a Super Bowl MVP award. The team had previously informed Kupp he would be either traded or released this offseason.

The club intended to move on from him at the trade deadline last season, but a rally by the team that resulted in the Rams getting into the postseason changed those plans.

Kupp had 145 receptions his best season in 2021. But he's not been that guy in a while.

His last two games with the Rams, he had one catch against Minnesota in the wild-card round of the playoffs and then caught five passes for 61 yards in a divisional-round loss to the Eagles.

The move to Seattle makes sense. The Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and released Tyler Lockett.

Kupp also previously worked with Seattle pass game coordinator Jake Peetz when the assistant coach was an offensive assistant and pass game specialist with the Rams in 2022 and 2023.

Amari Cooper Next To Sign?

Kupp is part of a free agent class of wide receivers that have familiar names and past production but aren't projected to reach those heights again because they haven't in a while.

The group includes:

Amari Cooper.

Stefon Diggs.

Tyler Lockett.

Nelson Agholor.

JuJu Smith-Schuster.

And Keenan Allen.