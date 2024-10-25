Cooper Kupp Not Being Traded If You Believe Sean McVay And The Scoreboard

This Los Angeles Rams season, seemingly over five days ago after the team suffered three losses in one-possession games to sit at 1-4, has been redefined now. And that is about to have a huge impact on Cooper Kupp's future.

Kupp, 31, was the subject of rampant trade talk the past week or so. ESPN, The Athletic, others reported the Rams were seriously considering trading Kupp.

McVay Expects To Keep Kupp

And part of that is true. But others were not.

"Teams reached out, some of the things I've seen out there, they're just not true," Rams coach Sean McVay said, addressing the matter for the first time following his team's victory over Minnesota Vikings.

"We've addressed that with those individuals. Teams have called about [Kupp]. And, really, we let him know what the dialogue was there. And there's a lot of stuff out there where there's not a lot of accountability to the reports and that's unfortunate."

So where is this leading? Those talks began when the club was in the proverbial tank. The Rams have won two games in five days, beat a team tied for the best record in the NFC, and plays against NFC West leader Seattle in 10 days for what could be the division lead.

Rams Must Value Winning Now

Has the team redefined its season to the point where a midseason selling off of parts for the benefit of future years no longer makes sense for this year?

"I don't think about those things," McVay said. "I think about coaching our team. I think a lot of the things that were out there is speculation was exactly what that was – speculation … I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and that's what I expect to stay that way."

And all this means the Rams' reputation is at stake now. McVay's reputation is at stake.

The coach has just implied the team's best receiver will remain with the team. And the Rams, again in the hunt for a playoff spot, have a choice about whether they value competing now by keeping Kupp…

Or value trading Kupp because they like the idea of competing some season in the future.

It's a season-defining decision.

Nacua And Kupp Both Back

The Rams should pick competing now. Must pick competing now.

It's the right thing to do.

The team can compete now because it has a look much different than it did even two weeks ago. Receiver Puka Nacua returned Thursday after missing five games with a sprained knee.

Kupp similarly returned for the first time in four games after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2.

"It was so great having Cooper and Puka back," McVay said. "There's an energy, there's a spark."

"It's great to get some of the cavalry back," McVay added later.

Stafford Has Weapons Again

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, another target of unsubstantiated trade rumors, was a different player with his two top receivers back in the lineup.

The entire team seemed different.

"We still have a long way to go. We've won two games in five days but it's just two games," McVay said. "We've done a good job of getting ourselves back to where we wanted to be…I'm excited about this journey ahead."

It's a journey that seemingly will include Cooper Kupp.