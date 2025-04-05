Cooper Flagg Hype Train Rolls On, Duke Freshman Picks Up Wooden Award

If Cooper Flagg returns to Duke for his sophomore season (keep dreaming, Cameron Crazies), he’ll need a bigger dorm room.

Hours before Duke tips off against Houston with a trip to the national championship on the line, Flagg was honored with the John R. Wooden Award, given to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player each season.

Flagg’s Wooden award will need to find room on a trophy shelf alongside quite a bit of other hardware he’s accumulated over his standout season with the Blue Devils. He’s already been awarded ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and named a consensus first-team All-American.

All of which means the Flagg hype, which is very much warranted, won’t slow anytime soon. Prior to this season, Flagg, who was labeled "unbelievable" after practicing with the U.S. Olympic team last summer, was widely considered to be the top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft.

A freshman campaign that saw him average 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists has only solidified his standing as the surefire top pick, assuming he enters June’s NBA Draft.

And that's a safe assumption. Cooper Flagg bypassing the NBA Draft for a second season in Durham would be considered a Buster Douglas-Mike Tyson type of upset.

It ain't happening.

Cooper Flagg Wins Wooden Award

Flagg, who won't celebrate his 19th birthday until December, is just the fourth freshman to win the coveted Wooden award. He joins a trio of NBA stars in doing so: Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and fellow Dukie, Zion Williamson. Aside from Williamson and Flagg, five other Blue Devils have been named the most outstanding men's college basketball player: JJ Redick, Jason Williams, Shane Battier, Elton Brand and Christian Laettner.

Of the seven award winners, all but Redick, Williamson and Brand paired their Wooden award with a national title. And in Laettner's case, two titles.

Flagg and the Blue Devils' hype train rolls into the Final Four versus Houston on Saturday night. Tip off is scheduled for 8:49 ET.

