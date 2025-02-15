Cooper Flagg Hints At Staying At Duke, Pausing NBA Dream

Duke basketball superstar Cooper Flagg says he may want to stay with the Blue Devils for another year.

In a new interview with The Athletic, the freshman surprised Duke fans, sports media, and probably NBA teams by saying that he wants to remain at the university for another year.

"I want to come back next year. I always wanted to play in college at the highest level and compete for a national championship. That sort of thing is what I dreamed about," the ACC's leader in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks told the media outlet.

Anyone who has been paying attention to NCAA men's basketball this year has definitely been impressed by what Cooper Flagg has done.

In a league where there are no longer as many notable stars known by the casual fan, Flagg has been able to make his own path - he's literally that good and has helped Duke build themselves up to a 21-3 record.

Flagg himself has set multiple NCAA records, including scoring the most points ever for a Duke freshman, 42.

The consensus would-be No. 1 NBA Draft Pick this year doesn't want to immediately jump into the NBA.

Make no mistake about it, that's awesome.



