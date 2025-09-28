Cooper DeJean Breaks Out Allen Iverson Celebration, Immediately Gets Flagged

Cooper DeJean let his Philadelphia toughness and swagger get the best of him.

On Sunday afternoon, DeJean’s undefeated Eagles faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , who are also undefeated. So the competitive juices were flowing extra strong.

Perhaps a little too much.

In the first quarter, DeJean made a fantastic open-field tackle on Rachaad White and mitigated the play to a four-yard gain. He was hyped about the big play, but he cost his team 15 yards with his post-tackle reaction.

After bringing White to the ground, he mimicked the famed Allen Iverson step-over from the 2001 NBA Finals. Since the league is putting a heavy emphasis on sportsmanship, DeJean immediately got flagged for taunting.

Yeah, that’s an automatic 15, even if this weren’t the soft version of the NFL we know today.

Even so, I’m sure every Eagles fan in existence loved that play. Philadelphia is a tough city that embodies swagger, sometimes to its own detriment. But that’s alright with Philly fans, as long as you can back it up with consistently good play — which DeJean can.

DeJean is only adding to his lore. First, he is a white cornerback, which is legendary enough. Then, he had a pick-six off Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl last season, and then he fought through a battle scar in the ensuing parade .

Now he’s high-stepping over dudes like he’s Prime AI?

This guy is already a legend, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. Never change, DeJean.