Cooper DeJean Got A 'Battle Scar' At The Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Based on some of the stories that have emerged from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade Friday, you would be forgiven for thinking that it was more of a bar fight than a celebration.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was minding his own business yesterday when, out of nowhere, an airborne beer can struck him in the forehead. Thankfully, the damage wasn’t too serious, but there was still damage nonetheless.

Apparently, Roseman wasn’t the only one who left the parade with a scar. Defensive back Cooper DeJean left with his own injury.

During the parade, DeJean (who returned an interception for a touchdown off of Patrick Mahomes) was wearing a massive - and I mean massive - Bud Light chain around his neck. Bling like that means that you’re in for a good time, and that’s exactly what DeJean had during the celebration.

As he was celebrating with the Eagles fanbase he was waving around cans of beer and getting the crowd hyped. However, the momentum of one of his swings caused the pendant to swing up and knock him in the face.

Evidently, that was the moment when he got a gash over his left eye. He wore that thing for the entire parade, and while a gash doesn’t feel great, it didn’t stop DeJean from having the time of his life.

When one fan asked him about the moment when he got the scar, the defensive back responded by saying that he loved the city and the fans.

DeJean is officially a man of the Philadelphia people. He’s going to be a fan favorite for a while, especially if he turns interceptions into points in the Super Bowl.