Eagles GM Howie Roseman Takes Beer Can To The Forehead During Super Bowl Parade

Plenty of Philadelphia Eagles are likely to wake up tomorrow with their heads pounding, likely none more than Eagles' GM Howie Roseman.

The man who pieced together Philly's Super Bowl-winning team took a beer can to the forehead earlier Friday as the City of Brotherly Love celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win with a parade.

Small price to pay for the right to house the Lombardi Trophy. If a cut on the forehead courtesy of a beer can is the cost of doing business, something tells me Roseman would have no issue taking another beer, or 12, to the dome if it meant another Super Bowl win.

If you think Roseman took issue with can-meeting-head, think again. Moments after beer met skin, Roseman had anything but a biter beer face. In fact, the 49-year-old Eagles lifer (he's been with the team since 2000), soon traded a celebratory beer for a victory cigar, showing no ill-effects. You could argue Roseman dealt with a beer to the head better than Patrick Mahomes did the Eagles' Super Bowl pass rush - and Mahomes had a helmet.

Howie Roseman Has Won Two Super Bowls With Philadelphia

Philly fans' unintentional beer can beatdown of the Super Bowl-winning GM will likely go down in the city's fandom, along with throwing snowballs at Santa Claus, cheering an injured Michael Irvin and the need for a jail inside of Veteran's Stadium.

You wouldn't know it now, but Roseman's likely to be in pain tomorrow.

It'll probably be the type of pain you'd feel if you were the New York Giants and watched Saquon Barkley leave - without an offer - only to join your division rival and win a Super Bowl.

Nah, can't be that bad.

