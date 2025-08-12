Connor Zilisch Has Been Spinning Scary NASCAR Fall Into Comedy Gold

Zilisch has kept it light after breaking his collarbone

I don't know that you'll ever find a moment in motorsports that occurred off-track as scary as NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch's fall on Saturday after he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen.

Zilisch won the race — his sixth win of the season — but when he was getting out of the car and standing on the roof, he appeared to slip, fall headfirst, and hit the ground hard.

He was stretchered out of Victory Lane to an ambulance, and while he broke his collarbone, it could've been much, much worse.

I think if I fell off a car on live TV — even if I had just won the race — I'd want to lie low for a little bit. I mean, one time in college, I muffed a handshake with the school mascot in front of a bunch of people, and I seriously considered transferring.

But Zilisch has shown an incredible sense of humor throughout the whole thing and has dropped some hilarious lines over the last few days.

First, let's go to Zilisch's first post after he had let everyone know that the broken collarbone was the extent of his injury.

I'd like to thank Connor for teaching me the phrase "generational aura debt." I plan to use it shortly… probably incorrectly the first couple of times.

Zilisch was far from done. The guy has enough material these days; he might be doing a few minutes down at the Ha-Ha Hut pretty soon.

I mean, check it out. He combined prop comedy and observational comedy into what can only be described as "propservational comedy."

It's like if Jerry Seinfeld and Carrot Top had a baby.

Apologies for that visual.

Zilisch also made an appearance on the Door Bumper Clear podcast and talked about the incident, and what he said while being stretchered out of Victory Lane is another bit of comedic gold.

"Apparently, the first thing — the first words that came out of my mouth that were legitimate were, "God, everyone's going to think I'm a p---y."

Good on Connor Zilisch for keeping the mood light after a scary, embarrassing moment.

Here's to a speedy recovery!