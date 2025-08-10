NASCAR's Connor Zilisch Speaks After Wild Tumble

NASCAR driver Connor Zilisch took a wild tumble after winning Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen. Zilisch was placed on a backboard and taken to a local hospital after knocking himself out from the fall.

READ: NASCAR Driver Connor Zilisch Wins at Watkins Glen, Breaks Collarbone In Scary Celebration Fall

The 19-year-old celebrated on Victory Lane, suddenly losing his step as he stuck halfway out of the racecar.

Zilisch broke his collarbone in the fall and was removed from action on Sunday.

The young racer still stopped by Watkins Glen with his left arm in a sling and provided a follow-up on his status after the mixed day on Saturday.

"First of all, I'm doing OK," Zilisch said on Sunday (via ESPN). Trackhouse Racing withdrew the No. 87 Chevy after Zilisch was scratched from what would have been his fourth start.

"Very grateful to be able to walk away from that," Zilisch continued, "and I guess I didn't walk away, but I'm very grateful to be walking today and to just be all right. Thank you to all the medics who took care of me, and everybody who reached out and wished me well. I do appreciate it a lot."

Zilisch recounted falling out of the window and waking up stuck halfway out of the vehicle.

"Yeah, I was climbing out of the car and obviously the window net was on the door, and as soon as they started spraying water, my foot slipped," he added.

"And the last thing I remember was being halfway down and falling, so I'm glad it wasn't any worse, and that the collarbone is the extent of the injuries, but hate I couldn't make it to the race today."

Despite his stellar performance on the track Saturday afternoon, Zilisch is beating himself up for his folly. The win was his sixth of the season.

"I’ve definitely called myself a dummy more than once already." A timeline for Zilisch's return was not announced.

