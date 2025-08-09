NASCAR Driver Connor Zilisch Wins at Watkins Glen, Breaks Collarbone In Scary Celebration Fall

Driver reports that a CT scan of his head was clear and that 'I just have a broken collarbone'

It was a scary afternoon at Watkins Glen for multiple reasons, but none more so than a horrific post-race fall for NASCAR Xfinity Series race-winner Connor Zilisch that resulted in him breaking his collarbone.

Zilisch was leading the Mission 200 at the Glen, with the 19-year-old chasing down what would be his sixth win of the season with under 10 laps to go. At that point, the race was red-flagged because of a massive crash started by contact between Austin Hill and Michael McDowell, who were battling for second place behind Zilisch.

Once the race got back underway, Zilisch took the checkered flag, securing his sixth win and his second straight win at Watkins Glen.

But that's when things got really scary.

Zilisch pulled into Victory Lane and got out of his car. That's something we've all seen drivers do countless times. However, Zilisch lost his footing, fell off his car and hit head first on the ground. He was stretchered to a nearby ambulance and taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had a broken collarbone.

Heads-up: this is a bit tough to watch.

The CW broadcast cut to commercial, and when they returned, lap-by-lap commentator Adam Alexander shared that Zilisch had been placed on a backboard and could be seen getting carried away from Victory Lane by emergency responders.

It was reported that he was talking to responders, and was seen sitting up once he was loaded into the ambulance.

Still, there was plenty of concern watching Zilisch fall as hard as he did, but the friber's father provided a positive update Saturday night, which was relayed by Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

According to Zilisch's father, the driver was conscious and not in any danger.

A bit later, Zilisch himself gave an update and revealed the results of a scan that was performed at the hospital.

In light of this news, Trackhouse Racing announced that they have withdrawn the No. 87 Chevrolet from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, as Zilisch had been scheduled to be behind the wheel.