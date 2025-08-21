Connor Zilisch Cleared To Race At Daytona Just 2 Weeks After Breaking Collarbone

NASCAR is at Daytona this weekend, and I don't think anyone saw this one coming: JR Motorsports' Connor Zilisch has been cleared to race less than two weeks after he broke his collarbone.

The Xfinity Series rookie was celebrating his sixth win of the season earlier this month at Watkins Glen when he appeared to slip and fall headfirst off the top of his car.

It was a scary moment, but fortunately, Zilisch avoided more serious injuries — particularly to his head, neck, and back — and has had a great sense of humor about the incident.

However, he didn't come away unscathed and suffered a broken collarbone in the fall.

I think we all thought Zilisch would miss some time, but with a week between the Mission 200 at the Glen and Friday night's Wawa 250 at Daytona, Zilisch was able to get the thumbs up to go racing.

Sure enough, JR Motorsports confirmed that Zilisch has indeed been cleared to hop back in the car (I'm assuming carefully and gingerly), though they noted that veteran Parker Kilgerman will be on hand to hop in the car if needed.

Alright, I've seen enough: Connor Zilisch is a Hockey Guy.

That is a Game 7 kind of commitment to get back in the car for the regular season finale despite being locked in by way of that six-pack of wins.

Still, imagine wheeling around Daytona at around 200 mph just inches away from your competitors while still nursing a tender clavicle.

Personally, I can't. I got a cut on my finger last night and almost took a sick day.

I mean, it was one of my predominant typing fingers, but still…