Colts Quarterback Plans Already In Shambles So Change It Completely And Get Kirk Cousins

Anthony Richardson's latest injury adds to concerns about his availability and development and Colts need answers.

The Indianapolis Colts keep insisting everything is fine and that's what they did late Thursday after losing their preseason opener to the Baltimore Ravens, and losing quarterback Anthony Richardson to a finger injury in the first quarter, and reporting they'd lost likely starting cornerback Justin Walley for the season with an ACL injury.

No, really. All is fine.

"I'll be good," Richardson told reporters after the game.

Richardson Believes He's Fine

He said that despite the gruesome look of the pinkie finger on his throwing hand pointing in an unnatural angle when he dislocated it while taking a sack.

Trainers on the sideline popped the finger back into place, but Richardson's night was over after only two series.

"I was able to spin it a little bit," Richardson said about his practice throws on the sideline after the finger was no longer facing west while his hand was pointing south.

So, Richardson threw only three passes in the game. The problem is that wasn't the plan.

Coach Shane Steichen had intended to play Richardson "a quarter-and-a-half," he said days ago, before letting Daniel Jones play half of one quarter.

The exact opposite of the plan happened because of Richardson's injury. And now, Steichen says, he's going to have to rethink his plan as the team's quarterback competition continues, because Jones was supposed to start next week and play more.

Daniel Jones Didn't Move The Needle

So does Jones, signed to compete for the starting job, miss that start next week in order for Richardson to play more and catch up? Or does Jones start and only get a couple of series before yielding to Richardson?

It should be noted here that Jones didn't exactly light up the Ravens' backup defense. He completed only 10 of 21 passes and didn't get his offense in the end zone. In short, he played like Daniel Jones against second- and third-string players.

So, overall, it was a wasted opportunity to evaluate the Colts quarterbacks from top to bottom. And it leaves Steichen with not many great options.

Well, here's an option whose time has already come:

Kirk Cousins Could Save The Colts

Call the Atlanta Falcons and ask about Kirk Cousins.

Do it in time to acquire Cousins and get him ready for the regular-season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Cousins is better than Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. He's certainly more proven and accomplished. And the Falcons would trade him for the right price, according to multiple NFL sources.

But, but, but … that wasn't the plan. Yeah, well, neither is watching Richardson continue his injury-prone career arc.

Richardson, the team's 2023 first-round pick, has a lot of athletic ability but very little availability. He cannot stay healthy long enough to give anyone confidence he's worth further investment of time.

Everyone knows if Richardson doesn't play, he cannot improve. He cannot figure it out.

Richardson Sack Showed Inexperience

And it's obvious he needs to figure it out because that play on which he was injured was partially his fault near as anyone can tell. Richardson held the ball on that play for too long.

He locked on one receiver and never saw the rusher coming unblocked from his blind side. Most professional quarterbacks would have gotten rid of the ball earlier. Many would have found the hot (uncovered receiver) and delivered a pass to perhaps save the play.

Would that have completely kept Richardson from taking a hit? Probably not.

But it would have been the proficient NFL quarterback thing to do. And the issue is, Richardson cannot become that guy without more practice repetitions, and preseason snaps, and game experience.

And he can't get those if he's so often injured.

It's a vicious cycle he's on and there is no obvious way off for the Colts.

Finger Injury Not Serious But Hurts Colts

Richardson missed 13 games because of a concussion and AC Joint sprain his rookie season. And he missed six games because of back spasms and then an oblique strain last season. And he missed a portion of the past offseason, including minicamp with a shoulder issue.

So injuries have been a recurring issue with this quarterback.

And now he's nursing a finger dislocation. No, this injury isn't considered serious. But it hurts in other ways, like not letting the Colts figure out their starting quarterback situation, a riddle they've been unable to solve for years.

It's time to search for another answer. It's time to explore Cousins.