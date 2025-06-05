Anthony Richardson, Who Needs As Much Work As Possible, Is About To Miss More Time Because Of Shoulder Injury

Anthony Richardson is going to miss minicamp and perhaps more because of injury.

Anthony Richardson is in trouble now. No, not the kind of trouble that some NFL players find away from the game, but the kind caused directly because of the game. And it could be threatening his career.

That may sound like a lot, but it's really not if you understand that on Thursday, Colts coach Shane Steichen announced Richardson, the team's No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, is hurt again.

Shoulder Injury Sidelines Richardson

And he's going to miss time. Again.

And that combination, which has haunted Richardson throughout the early part of his professional career, is potentially career-defining.

Firstly, Steichen told reporters Richardson will not participate in OTAs this week or the club's mandatory minicamp next week because he has a right shoulder injury believed initially to be soreness. Richardson reported the discomfort to the team last week.

"Doctors, trainers checked it out," Steichen explained. "He's got some aggravation in his AC joint. So we're going to sit him out this week. Obviously, he'll sit out for minicamp. We'll see when he comes back. Not going to put a timetable for training camp on it, but when he does come back, we'll ease him into throwing, and then we'll go from there.

"The good thing is he's not going to need a procedure right now."

Steichen: No Surgery Right Now

Yes, that "right now" sounds ominous even if the medical report strongly suggests that rest should do the trick.

But the fact the injury is to the same shoulder that limited Richardson to playing only four games in his rookie year is a concern.

And so here's Richardson major problem:

He came to the Colts as a project player with a high ceiling courtesy of his fabulous physical gifts. But, of course, the only way to develop a project player is to have him play. Compete. Practice.

But Richardson missed 13 games his rookie year because of the shoulder. Last year he was benched for a while and also suffered an oblique injury that forced him out for two games. So Richardson missed a total of six starts.

That means Richardson has missed 19 possible starts his first two seasons while playing only 15 games. And the player who has missed more games than he's played is about to miss work this week, then minicamp next week, and his training camp availability is uncertain.

Richardson Falling Behind Daniel Jones

This is where we all agree that a player that needs as many repetitions and snaps and games as he can get, missing a bunch of repetitions and snaps and games because of injuries is a terrible combination.

And, meanwhile, the Colts will hand the reins of the offense to Daniel Jones, who was signed to compete with Richardson for the starting quarterback job.

So, the veteran with 69 NFL starts in his six seasons is about to get more work than Richardson, who needs more work to develop.

Steichen, by the way, said Richardson was "making really good progress" prior to the injury.

"Obviously, it's frustrating, but he is in good spirits," Steichen said.

Maybe Richardson is in good spirits, but this is nonetheless a terrible combination of circumstances.