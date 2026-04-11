Colorado Gets Blasted For Looking Like A High School Team

Does everyone remember what I said earlier about spring games being meaningless?

How none of what you see or hear should be taken as gospel and that you have a whole summer of speculation ahead of you about your team's season?

Take all of that and throw it in the garbage, because the Colorado Buffaloes had their spring game earlier Saturday afternoon, and something about the team stood out literally from the time they emerged from the tunnel to take the field.

Check this clip out from the team's entrance at Folsom Field and tell me if you see anything that catches your eye.

Do the Buffs look a little small to you?

They have the physical stature of a high school team by the looks of it, and although I cautioned college football fans not to let spring game narratives wriggle their way into their brains, this would be concerning to me if I were a Colorado fan.

Deion Sanders' team is getting absolutely skewered online, as everyone on social media is noticing that the Buffs look like they would get pushed around by an intramural rugby team.

That's brutal, but they aren't wrong.

Does Deion have a strength coach in Boulder?

They do, I looked it up. The guy's name is Andreu Swasey, and whatever they are paying him, it's too much.

If it makes Colorado fans feel any better, it looks like former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis might be the real deal.

No! Bad! Snap out of it!

What did we just talk about? A beautifully thrown corner route to the back pylon won't put any pounds of muscle on that offensive line.

I doubt Deion's plan of building a program through a bunch of transfers and never developing any high school recruits was ever going to work out for him long term, but even this is surprising.

You would think with all the transfers the Buffs took in the last few seasons, that they would have already gone through a few years of a proper strength and conditioning program, but I digress.

Cheer up, Colorado fans.

If my track record of prognosticating college football seasons goes as it usually does, your Buffs will be CFP contenders, and I'll be writing a column with egg plastered all over my face.