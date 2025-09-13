It's Time For Deion Sanders And Colorado To Mutually Part Ways

It might be time for the Deion Experiment to come to an end in Boulder

In a rare bit of Friday night action, Colorado traveled to the great state of Texas to take on Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.

Things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Before we go any further, there is a very important question that needs to be asked to gauge where things go next in Boulder.

What were and are the expectations for Deion Sanders as a coach at the University of Colorado?

Was the Deion Experiment supposed to drum up publicity and get eyes on the program?

Because if so, mission accomplished, folks!

People are talking about the Colorado football team more in the past three years than they have probably since the early '90s, when quarterback Kordell Stewart was setting records for the Buffs.

You know, when they actually made headlines for playing football?

When Deion Sanders was brought on as the head coach of the Buffaloes in 2023, I'm sure the idea was that he would deliver the Colorado program back to relevance, first through the team's play on the field and then from the free press the man they call Coach Prime brought with him.

After last night's rough outing in H-Town, the Buffs have fallen to 1-2 in Sanders' third year, a time traditionally seen as "the year it all comes together."

The problem with that theory, though, is that Deion built this program through unconventional means.

Coach Prime's two most recent recruiting classes have had 12 and 15 enrollees, respectively.

Those are paltry numbers when compared to sustainable programs like Georgia or Ohio State, who routinely sign classes that are as big as both of Colorado's recent classes combined.

That means Sanders has to rely increasingly on the transfer portal while praying his small signing classes have a high success rate.

Essentially, Prime has to hit on all of his evaluations, and in a sport like college football, that isn't easy.

It doesn't help when one of his highest rated recruits from his 2024 class, former five-star left tackle Jordan Seaton, looks like a flight risk after last night's game.

When you sign such a small number of prospects, you can't handle any attrition, especially from one of the cornerstones of your recruiting classes.

I think last night's showing is just more confirmation that it's time for Colorado and Deion Sanders to go their separate ways.

Yes, it's early, but we are starting to see the proof of concept with regard to Deion's poor choices.

The results aren't coming like those close to the program thought they would, and now that superstars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders aren't there to pick up the slack, the warts are starting to show.

Sanders might have some kind of idea that things are unraveling quickly, as you can just hear it in his voice in last night's address to the team.

Yikes. No bueno.

It's early, so maybe Coach Prime can get this thing turned around.

But with how flawed his process is coupled with how dejected he looks and sounds after the loss in Houston last night, I wouldn't bet my money on it.

Call it a mutual parting of ways: Colorado can get back to being serious about football and Deion can go back to being his entertaining self on pregame shows.

In the end, we all win!