The Annual Spring Game Conundrum Has Reared Its Ugly Head Once More

Any information you can glean from these open practices should be taken with the heaviest grain of salt imaginable.

College football spring games are in full swing this weekend, with SEC programs like Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida, among others, taking the field for the first snaps of football in over four months.

It's easy to get swept up in the mania that comes with watching your favorite team actually hit the field and play American tackle football for the first time in months, but there are some things that you need to remember when watching these suckers (if you're lucky enough to even have them broadcast on TV).

For starters, spring games are just glorified scrimmages.

Any information you can glean from these open practices should be taken with the heaviest grain of salt imaginable.

You are liable to get whipped up into a frenzy watching your five-star freshman quarterback slicing your second-string defense open like a surgeon, but pump the brakes before booking your hotel in Las Vegas for January 2027.

It's also worth noting that your coordinators are probably tailoring the game to favor one side of the ball, so don't assume you have the 1999 Rams out there on offense or the 2000 Ravens on defense.

And on the topic of one side of the ball dominating the other, therein lies the most classic conundrum of any spring game.

Every April you will hear your beat writers offer up some variation of "the offensive line absolutely won the day" or "the d-line is dominating today."

What you shouldn't take away from those statements is that one line of scrimmage blows while the other line is awesome, but every year I see people overacting to spring game intel.

And this year is no different.

Sometimes, a player will flash and end up being a stud. Other times, you'll never hear from him again.

Your defense will be fine, your offense will be fine.

Or they won't, but either way, you won't know it from watching a scripted spring game.

Just be thankful that there is actual football being played, don't overreact, and hunker down for a long summer before real football is finally back.