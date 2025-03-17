Deion Sanders Working On Playing Different Opponent In Spring Game, While Others Cancel

Deion Sanders is finally discussing what fans around college football have been asking for over the past decade, which is playing a different team in the spring game.

While programs across the country are canceling their spring games for a myriad of reasons, which include tampering and not wanting to over-work players, Colorado announced on Monday that its upcoming spring game will be televised by ESPN2.

But, that wasn't the only thing discussed during his press conference. The Colorado head coach announced that not only will his team put on a game for the fans, but he's looking for a team to play as they wrap up practice.

Seeing a change in the sport, with a number of coaches discussing the idea of moving towards an NFL like model of OTA's, along with the timing of when practice will actually take place, Deion Sanders is ready for a change.

"The Spring Game will be televised on ESPN2, on the 19th. We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last spring game," Deion Sanders mentioned. "I don’t believe in that. I don’t really want to condone that. I would like to play in the spring. Actually, I (would) like to play against another team in the spring. That’s what I’m trying to do right now."

We all know that these players get sick of just hitting each other, while it also gets stagnant when you’re only practicing against teammates. So, hoping to change that, Deion Sanders is looking to start practicing against an opposing team, then capping it off with a spring game against that team.

"Playing against your own guys kind of get monotonous. And you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same old, same old," Sanders mentioned. "Everybody kind of know each other. Towards the end, I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days then you have the spring game."

I don't know how this would play out, but this is obviously the way to go when it comes to looking out for the fans, who help pay the bills. For Deion Sanders, knowing how he works, I would imagine he could find an opposing team to at least practice against like the NFL does.

It won't be this year, most likely, but it's good to hear the Colorado head coach trying to work this out for the future.