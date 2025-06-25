PGA Tour Star Splits With Second Caddie In Three Months As Looper Musical Chairs Continue

Collin Morikawa has split with his caddie for the second time in just three months. The switch is just the latest move in the PGA Tour caddie shuffle that feels more chaotic than in years past.

Morikawa confirmed during his Wednesday press conference ahead of this week's Rocket Classic that he is moving on from caddie Joe Greiner after the two linked up for just five tournaments. The two-time major champion split with longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac back in April in an equally surprising move.

Morikawa, who hasn't won on Tour since October 2023, did not offer many details on why he elected to split with Greiner so quickly, other than that they didn't go about things on the same page.

"I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things or just day to day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page. That doesn't mean it's right or wrong, but for me it just didn't feel right. I have to explore other options. I knew that coming in. I knew it was going to be a great start and it was going to be a fun thing for me to test out that I knew I put myself in, but at the end of the day you don't know how you're going to be, because we spend more time with them than anyone else in the world honestly," Morikawa said.

"I spend more time with them than my wife sometimes. It's a true relationship. Look, I wish J.J. and Joe all the best, but for right now it just felt like I needed a fill-in. Got my buddy on the bag who played Berkeley with me who's actually still on the Korn Ferry, so I appreciate him doing that and we're going to go out and have a blast."

KK Limbhaust is the former college teammate who will be on Morikawa's bag for the Rocket Classic.

Greiner was presumably a hot commodity in the caddie world, given he's a veteran of the craft and found success while working for Max Homa since 2019. Morikawa seemed to be the player who won the ‘Greiner Lottery,' only to split with him after five tournaments together.

Greiner had a brief stint with Justin Thomas this season before joining Morikawa as well, making it a mighty busy 2025 for the looper.

As for Morikawa's previous caddie, Jakovac, he's now caddying for Michael Thorbjornsen, who previously had Lance Bennett on the bag, who has since linked up with Homa.

Like I said, it's one of the most caddie-shuffling years in recent memory.