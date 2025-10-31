A College Team Will Never Beat An NFL Team, So Quit Asking About It

Give me the Jets to cover the nine touchdown spread in this one. Hypothetically, of course.

Hypothetical sports debates are almost always interesting (well, except for the moronic WNBA-NBA takes, but I digress).

MJ vs. Lebron, The Legion of Boom vs. The 2000 Ravens, and so many more, we as sports fans love to pontificate on what these fantasy matchups might look like.

But one hypothetical scenario I am sick and tired of indulging in is the "college vs. pro athletes" debate, and it has reared its ugly head once again.

I understand that every time there is a historically awful pro team and a historically good college team playing during the same season, it's fun to speculate, but you can't actually believe these two teams are even close.

You want me to "set the hypothetical line," Fan Duel? Okay!

How's the Jets (-62.5) grabbing you?

We saw this pop up during the 2012 NBA/college basketball season, when the Kentucky Wildcats ripped through their schedule with little resistance en route to a national championship while the then-Charlotte Bobcats won a grand total of seven games during a strike-shortened season.

And you know what? I'd still take that Bobcats team with a HEAVY point spread.

I don't think a lot of people realize the stark difference between a pro athlete and a college kid.

Even if Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is as good as we all think he will be in the NFL, he would probably be held relatively in check by Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

And that assumes Ohio State's offensive line gives Julian Sayin any amount of time to throw, as they would be under siege thanks to Quinnen Williams and the Jets' D-line.

Speaking of Sayin, a redshirt freshman going against a legit NFL defense? Don't make me laugh.

I don't care how good the kid is, he would be seeing ghosts in this hypothetical matchup.

It's nice to see the comments calling out FanDuel's delusions, as well.

Then again, maybe I'm the idiot for taking the clickbait, hook, line, and sinker.

I fell right into FanDuel's trap and didn't take my advice on not engaging with clickbait.

Regardless, I felt this was as good a time as any to share my PSA about college athletes not standing a chance against pros.

I'll be back during basketball season when FanDuel asks if Duke would be favored in a seven game series against the Wizards.

See you then!