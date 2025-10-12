College Football AP Top-25: Indiana Climbs, Texas Reenters, Setting Up A Monster Slate In The SEC

Indiana silenced its critics with a statement win at Oregon, Texas clawed back into the Top 25. A seismic Saturday awaits in the SEC

There were always going to be shakeups in this week’s AP Top 25 after another pivotal weekend of college football—headlined by Indiana’s win at Oregon and Texas exposing real issues for Oklahoma in the win.

After a week of "are the Hoosiers really Top-10?" chatter, Indiana essentially ended the debate with an emphatic win in Eugene.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma looked pedestrian against Texas — largely thanks to the Longhorns’ defense—so expect the Sooners to slide.

One big question heading into this week: how much separation will we see in the SEC, with a monster slate on Saturday? In the Big Ten, we’re getting a clearer picture of the title race, with Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon battling for the top spot.

But, and don't laugh here, UCLA does control their own destiny following the win over Michigan State.

Oh, and we might be seeing the end of James Franklin at Penn State, with talks starting to ramp up regarding his buyout, and whether he would want to gauge the interest of other potential openings.

Alright, let's get to the new AP Top-25 poll.

Indiana Is Rightfully Near The Top. Welcome Back, Texas

The Hoosiers have an argument for best team in college football, and they will continue to get that chance to prove it over the next seven weeks.

As for the Longhorns, after beating previously Top-10 ranked Oklahoma, it's not a surprise that Texas has reentered the rankings.

1. Ohio State

2. Miami

3. Indiana

4. Texas A&M

5. Ole Miss

6. Alabama

7. Texas Tech

8. Oregon

9. Georgia

10. LSU

11. Tennessee

12. Georgia Tech

13. Notre Dame

14. Oklahoma

15. BYU

16. Missouri

17. Vanderbilt

18. Virginia

19. South Florida

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Memphis

23. Utah

24. Cincinnati

25. Nebraska

There you have it, the voters have spoken. I'm sure there will be plenty of tame conversations around this week's new Top-25.

Monster College Football Weekend Awaits, SEC Centerstage

This will be the SEC's stage on Saturday, with a number of intriguing ranked matchups that will garner plenty of attention.

Oh, and we can't forget USC traveling to Notre Dame in what is a must-win game for the Irish, and Trojans.

No. 4 Ole Miss @ No. 10 Georgia

No. 12 Tennessee @ No. 8 Alabama

No. 11 LSU @ No. 20 Vanderbilt

USC @ No. 16 Notre Dame

Utah @ BYU

Have a good week, we'll see some of you in Tuscaloosa next Saturday.

