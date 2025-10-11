Auburn’s Tush Push Touchdown Against Georgia Wiped Out By Controversial Fumble Call

Hugh Freeze was losing his mind after SEC officials ruled it was not a touchdown against Bulldogs

Controversy reigned during the Auburn versus Georgia game on Saturday night, thanks to the Tigers running the tush push.

The game was going Auburn's way, up 10-0 with a chance to make it 17-0 before halftime, until officiating caused a huge ruckus inside the stadium on a call that will be talked about for the entire week.

As Jackson Arnold was looking to push the ball over the goal line, a Georgia defender punched the ball, forcing it out as the Auburn quarterback was crossing the goal line. The broadcast crew thought that Arnold had made it over the line before the ball was punched out, which most of the country was in agreement with.

"I have no clue, our kids dominated and should be up more. There's more stoppages, more, that maybe the longest half of football. No clue how that doesn't break the plain, no clue," Hugh Freeze said at halftime.

But, the crew called it a fumble, with officials also blowing the play dead, as the Georgia defender was rushing the fumble to the other end zone for what would essentially be a Bulldogs touchdown.

That's when all hell broke loose, with the SEC Officiating crew in Brimingham buzzing the on-field referee, wanting to take another look at the play.

You be the judge.

What's also crazy about the play is the Georgia defender running the ball in for a touchdown to the opposing end zone, which did not count because officials ruled the play dead.

Then, after taking a number of minutes to decide on the play with officials in Birmingham reviewing the call, most likely only having the pylon camera to use, the referee told the Auburn crowd that it was a fumble, and the Tigers would not take a 17-0 lead.

Georgia Went From Almost Down 17-0, To Down 10-3 Against Auburn

After the play was reviewed, and the ball given to Georgia, officials then reviewed two separate plays that resulted in penalties against Auburn, infuriating the fans in attendance.

This is just the latest example of SEC officiating having a perceived rough night, which has become a weekly occurrence within the conference.

Auburn was dominating the football game up until that fumble, having over 280 yards of offense, compared to Georgia's 20 yards at the time.

The Bulldogs would take the ball down the field to hit a field goal before the half ended, essentially momentum in the game in the final two minutes of the first half.

What a wild turn of events.