CFB Magic: Indiana’s Program-Changing Win, Texas’ Defensive Revival, And Georgia's Controversial Win At Auburn

Saturday gave us everything we love about college football — chaos, controversy, and clarity. Indiana silenced the doubters, Texas spoiled John Mateer’s "comeback," and SEC officials may be hearing from Auburn after a wild loss to Georgia.

It was one of those weekends where the games lived up to the hype across the board.

Whether it was Indiana traveling to Eugene for a program-changing win, or Texas bouncing back after a loss to Florida with a dominant showing against Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, fans were treated to a full day of drama.

Some results may also start forcing schools to think about the future. Penn State’s slide continued, with James Franklin taking yet another Big Ten loss — this time to Northwestern.

And if it’s any consolation for Nittany Lion fans, Florida State’s Mike Norvell might be feeling the same heat. The Seminoles dropped another game, this one to Pittsburgh, reigniting questions after that impressive Week 1 win over Alabama.

Let's take a look back at what was a monumental day of football.

No. 10 Georgia Wins Crazy SEC Game Against Auburn

Even though it wasn't the sexiest game of the day, the Tigers vs. Bulldogs will garner plenty of headlines, thanks to SEC officiating. Georgia won 20-10, out-gaining Auburn 218-40 in the second half, but this game turned on a dime at the end of the first half.

I don't think I've ever seen that much nonsense from officiating, with Georgia essentially snatching the life out of Auburn in the second half. Let's be honest, that goal line play that resulted in an Auburn fumble changed the football game, with the Bulldogs taking full advantage.

Next up: Georgia will host No. 4 Ole Miss in Athens.

Hoosiers Made Noise In Eugene. Texas Crashes Mateer's Party

No. 7 Indiana Goes On The Road, Wins Monster Game Against No. 3 Oregon

How about those Indiana Hoosiers? Not only did Fernando Mendoza have himself a stellar day against a tough Oregon defense, but this defense once again proved they were Top-10 worthy.

Curt Cignetti has completely changed the direction of this football program, and he's doing it with a lot of outside noise about whether they deserved to be in the conversation.

Guess what? The Hoosiers proved they belong in the college football playoff discussion, and made a valid case to be ranked in the Top 3 this week. Heck, I'd say they're playing as well as anyone in college football. Mendoza passed for 215 yards, with 1 touchdown and 1 interception, while the defense forced 2 interceptions from Ducks QB Dante Moore.

Just a massive win for the Hoosiers program, who are a threat to win a title this season.

Texas Ruins The Welcome Back Party For John Mateer

The Longhorns strolled into the Cotton Bowl and ruined the ‘Thumb Game’ for Sooners quarterback John Mateer. This was the type of defensive performance I was expecting last week against Florida, and maybe they wouldn’t be sitting with two losses on the season.

Texas forced three interceptions by John Mateer, while only giving up 48 yards on the ground. The 23-6 final score could've been worse, and Arch Manning got himself a win he can hang it cowboy hat on.

This was obviously an important game for Steve Sarkisian, and I'm not saying it won't hurt them, but Oklahoma can afford the loss, but they better not slip more than two more times this season.

No. 1 Ohio State Beats Up No. 17 Illinois

Enough with the Illinois hype. The Buckeyes cruised to a 34–16 win behind a smothering defense. They’ll face Wisconsin next — possibly Luke Fickell’s final game as Badgers head coach — before a looming showdown with Penn State, which looked nice about one month ago.

No. 8 Alabama Takes Down No. 14 Missouri

This one lived up to the hype in Columbia, as Alabama edged out Missouri 27-24 in a fantastic football game that had fans on the edge of their seats in the fourth quarter. After opening the season with a loss to FSU, the Tide' have now racked up five straight wins, with Ty Simpson making his case for the Heisman Trophy.

Missouri remains a legitimate playoff contender, but two costly Beau Pribula interceptions sealed its fate.

Next up: Alabama hosts No. 12 Tennessee in what should be a raucous atmosphere in Tuscaloosa.

USC And Colorado Pull Off The Upsets

Deion Sanders had quite a week. After undergoing a four-hour procedure for blood clots, he was back on the sidelines to watch Colorado upset No. 22 Iowa State. QB Kaidon Salter threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Meanwhile, USC blew out Michigan 31–13 in Los Angeles, racking up 489 yards of offense and derailing the Wolverines’ hype train.

Next up: The Trojans travel to No. 16 Notre Dame in a marquee matchup.

A Few Coaches Have Very Hot Seats

James Franklin's Time At Penn State Coming To An End?

After last week’s embarrassment against winless UCLA, the Nittany Lions somehow found a new low, falling 22-21 to Northwestern. Penn State is now 0–3 in Big Ten play, and it feels like the end is near for Franklin — though his $50 million buyout complicates things.

You can sense the frustration on the sideline and at the podium. This team looks checked out, and after over a decade, the school has a decision to make.

Florida State's Mike Norvell Going Backwards

Just a few weeks ago, FSU looked like a playoff contender. Now, the Seminoles have dropped three straight, including a 34–31 loss to Pittsburgh. That early win over Alabama feels like a lifetime ago.

The heat is on in Tallahassee, and Norvell’s seat just got scorching hot.

Next Week Should Be A Monster, Again

If it feels like every weekend in college football is living up to the hype, I wouldn't argue with you at all. And, next week's lineup is incredible, with an emphasis on the SEC.

No. 4 Ole Miss @ No. 10 Georgia

No. 12 Tennessee @ No. 8 Alabama

No. 11 LSU @ No. 20 Vanderbilt

USC @ No. 16 Notre Dame

No. 9 Texas Tech @ No. 21 Arizona State

Hope you enjoyed yesterday's day of football. Get your rest, move on and prepare for what's to come. We are inching closer to the first College Football Playoff rankings, and the heat is rising.