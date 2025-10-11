Heads Up: UCLA Became Good At Football After Firing DeShaun Foster, Now In Big Ten Title Race

UCLA’s gone from lifeless to lighting up the Big Ten — and nobody saw it coming

All it took for UCLA was to fire DeShaun Foster, switch OC's and breathe life into the program for the Bruins to now be in the running for a Big Ten title after destroying Michigan State 38-13.

I don’t know what interim coach Tim Skipper said in the locker room before UCLA took the field against Penn State last weekend, but whatever it was, it worked. The Bruins pulled off an upset win that made James Franklin’s weekend miserable — and they haven’t slowed down since.

Believe it or not, UCLA now finds itself in the Big Ten title conversation. You might laugh at that statement — and I kind of am too — but technically, it’s true.

Were the Bruins not practicing under DeShaun Foster? Did the team have a few days off during the week?

I have no idea what was going on in Westwood, but things have certainly changed under interim head coach Tim Skipper.

After shocking Penn State, the Bruins flew across the country and dismantled Michigan State. That game was over by halftime. UCLA led 38–7 in the third quarter, crushing the Spartans’ spirit in the process.

Is it crazy to think that the Bruins have turned into some sort of juggernaut since firing DeShaun Foster?

No, I’m not saying UCLA is suddenly Alabama — but behind quarterback Nico Iamalavea and new OC Jerry Neuheisel, this looks like a completely different football team.

And while you might be laughing, UCLA led by 31 in the third quarter on their way to destroying the Spartans spirit in the process. I don't care what you think of this 2-4 football team, they do control their own destiny in terms of playing for a conference title.

In just seven quarters, UCLA’s offense has put up 80 points, after scoring only 57 points in their first four games of the 2025 season. That’s not a glow-up — that’s a resurrection.

How Can You Not Appreciate What UCLA Is Doing?

Are you not impressed? You should be.

I've seen plenty of teams rise from the ashes, but what UCLA has done over the past two weeks is remarkable. Luckily for Penn State, that game last week might actually turn out to be a ‘quality loss’ if they somehow turn their season around.

Highly unlikely, but there's always hope, as UCLA has proven.

With upcoming games against Maryland and Indiana, the Bruins seemingly control their own destiny in the Big Ten title race.

This is the same football team that lost to Utah, UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in September.

Now, two weeks later, both Penn State and Michigan State have fallen victim to UCLA's resurgence.

Look, we've seen some crazy things over the past seven weeks of the college football season, so would anything really surprise you moving forward?

Welcome to the party, UCLA. Yes, I'm being serious.