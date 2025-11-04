College Football Playoff Predictions: Expect Chaos, Controversy, And SEC–Big Ten Showdowns

Ohio State and Indiana are the early favorites for the top seed

The initial College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night at 8pm ET, and there will certainly be conversations around how teams are measured by their record strength.

Sorry to all the YouTube TV subscribers, you'll just have to follow along on social media.

There are plenty of factors that could fuel debate across college football, especially when it comes to strength of schedule and on-field performance. Expect the CFP committee to face plenty of questions about how it reached its conclusions. After all, this first ranking sets the tone for the next five weeks.

How many teams do the SEC and Big Ten get in?

Will the ACC be a one-bid league?

What about the Big 12 title race, where we have Texas Tech playing BYU this weekend?

Could the Big 12 somehow get more bids than the ACC? It's not out of the question, given that Miami has now fallen apart, and Louisville plays like the conference's best team.

Either way, there will be confusion, along with unhappy fans.

Top-15 Predictions For College Football Playoff Rankings

After ten weeks of AP Top-25 rankings, let's all hope the CFP committee will use the new metrics that were established to put together their initial poll. Obviously, there will be plenty of discussion around ‘good wins vs. bad wins,' and whatever the ‘good losses’ are.

Have fun with that one, but there will clearly be discussions about how many quality wins each team has to this point.

Here's how I think the CFP committee should rank. Also, I don't see this group not having Ohio State at one, even if Indiana might actually deserve it.

1. Ohio State

2. Indiana

3. Texas A&M

4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Ole Miss

7. BYU

8. Oregon

9. Texas Tech

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma

12. Texas

13. Miami

14. Georgia Tech

15. Vanderbilt

My Five Automatic Qualifiers

Big Ten: Indiana

SEC: Alabama

Big 12: BYU

ACC: Louisville

G-6: South Florida

First Round Matchups: On-Campus

12. Texas vs. 5. Georgia

11. Oklahoma vs. 6. Ole Miss

10. Notre Dame vs. 7. BYU

9. Texas Tech vs. 8. Oregon

Tonight, at 8pm ET, the arguments will begin, and the college football world will get its first look at the committee's thought process when using the new metrics that should create a clear look at how schedule strength is measured.

But who are we kidding? There will be problems, and the outrage will be fascinating to watch unfold across the country.