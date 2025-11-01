College Football Fans Fume As ESPN, YouTube TV Ruin A Perfect Saturday

Lock both parties up and throw away the key!

Well, here we are. We've made it. The first Saturday of November is usually a mega Saturday for college football. It's when the games really start to heat up. When they start to MEAN something.

We've got one month left in the season. Time to put up or shut up. You want a spot at the table next month? Start winning some games, pal.

Anyway, that's the good news. It's a great day to be in America.

The bad news? Nobody can watch because ESPN and YouTube TV are engaged in a dick measuring contest for the AGES.

As of noon on Saturday, nobody had blinked. If you're a YouTube TV customer, you cannot watch games on ESPN or ABC today. That means the noon kickoff between Texas and Vandy ain't available for you. Same with SMU-Miami. Florida-Georgia kicks off at 3:30.

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is kicking EVERYONE out today who has YouTube TV. Sad.

Naturally, some college football fans woke up this morning from last night's Halloween bender, and are just now realizing their day is in big trouble.

Let's take a look!

Everyone has blood on their hands here

Don't think so, pal. Little do you know that most sports bars in America also use YouTube TV. I know, because I frequent them quite often. Sure, some of the OGs still utilize the old Direct TV dish. But most have gone to streaming, and they are in trouble right now.

What a sad day for our country. I don't really care because I'm smart and just illegally (allegedly) stream everything, but for those tax-paying Americans who don't, it's a sad day.

ESPN clearly doesn't care about the fans. Neither does YouTube TV. That much is now clear.

ESPN can try and blame YouTube TV all they want, but both parties have their hands dirty here. ESPN wants more folks to subscribe to their stupid app. YouTube TV doesn't want that. So, naturally, both parties whip 'em out and dare someone else to blink first.

It's disgusting. It's un-American. Frankly, it should be a felony.

Lock them both up and throw away the key.

And then, go watch Fox instead!