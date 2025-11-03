Maybe It's Time For Dabo Swinney To Move On From Clemson: Make The Call, Auburn

Following another loss this past weekend to Duke, Dabo Swinney found himself making jokes about the potential of being fired on the spot at Clemson. If you haven’t been paying attention, he looks like a coach that could use a new setting.

There seems to be a situation brewing at Clemson where the administration could force Swinney into making a number of changes to his coaching staff, which is a part of the job Dabo hates the most.

At the same time, Hugh Freeze found himself on the lucrative unemployment line on Sunday afternoon following Auburn making the decision to fire the Tigers head coach.

I think you can already tell where I'm headed with this one.

For this first time in his seventeen years as a head coach, Dabo Swinney is on the cusp of not making a bowl game. If you wanted to see what rock bottom looks like at Clemson, you're staring at it. At least from a fan's perspective, that is.

During his postgame press conference where he also took aim at ACC officials for a perceived blown call late in the fourth quarter, Swinney made a subtle joke regarding his status as head coach at Clemson.

As Athletics Director Graham Neff looked on, Swinney made fun of his current situation in South Carolina.

"I may get fired today. Graham's sitting there in the back, so I don't know. I can't say I'd blame him," Swinney said with a smile that looked more like a smirk.

When pressed whether he was being serious about his remarks, Swinney pointed towards the fact that Clemson has to win some more games. Yea, that's running straight into the fire.

You Can Sense The Tension At Clemson For Swinney

There is already some pressure behind-the-scenes from athletic department officials to make changes, and Swinney is not onboard with some of the thought-process from folks in charge.

This came after he took a blowtorch to the ACC officiating crew for a pass-interference call that awarded Duke another play, which led to the 46-45 loss.

Now it's starting to get awkward at Clemson, and Dabo is essentially ramping up the noise. Sure, he might've been discussing his job status in a joking manner, but there are people within the athletic department who are worried about where the football program goes from here, multiple sources tell OutKick.

And, this isn't the first time Dabo has made some interesting comments about his job status at Clemson after seventeen years. Following the loss to Georgia Tech, Swinney said "If they want me gone, they're tired of winning, they can send me on the way," which put a perceived target on his back.

Maybe, after multiple national championships, ACC titles and playoff appearances, with the last one coming in 2019, it's time for a change in scenery.

Change Colors, Keep Nickname. Auburn Would Be The Spot

Remember back in 2021 when Lincoln Riley made the move to Oklahoma, while Brian Kelly took the LSU job and Mario Cristobal left for Miami?

We've seen a ‘shock’ hire in the past five years, and maybe it's time for Dabo Swinney to jump into the SEC.

I don't think Swinney would fit at Florida or LSU. But what about Auburn?

After firing Hugh Freeze on Sunday, athletic director John Cohen is looking to steer the Auburn program back into playoff conversations on a yearly basis. Cohen needs someone who can build a staff, has been to ‘the show’ before and has the rings to prove it. Auburn could also use a shot of life in the arm, at a time when other programs are swinging for the fences in terms of a coaching hire.

For Auburn fans, they’re not going to be satisfied with any hire. That's just college football for you, there will always be opinions.

The case for Lane Kiffin to take the job could've been made three years ago, but with LSU and Florida courting the Ole Miss coach, his final decision should come down to those two schools, and obviously the Rebels. Taking the Auburn job just wouldn't fit any longer, given he could continue doing the same thing in Oxford.

But, what about Dabo? A coach that knows how to win, but is still learning the importance of transfer portal moves. He can coach, we all know that, and he's more of a CEO type than someone who will stand on the sidelines calling plays, like Hugh Freeze.

Swinney can get help regarding the transfer portal and NIL. Sure, it's an aspect of the job he dislikes, but there are enough people around him that could help the situation. It's not as if it's getting any better at Clemson, related to both.

We are already seeing the writing on the wall at Clemson. Taking subtle jabs at the AD, almost begging to receive that $60 million buyout check that would come with his firing, while making sure the fans know his resume' from front to back on a consistent basis.

Maybe, just maybe, a change of scenery would do Swinney some good.

If I'm Auburn AD John Cohen, one of the first calls I would make regarding this coaching search, besides the boosters for more NIL help, would be to Dabo.

Changing the colors, but walking into a similar type school like Auburn, could be just what Dabo needs to reset his clock.