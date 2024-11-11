Hurricanes Fizzle And A Dawgs Disaster Create Rankings Chaos In The OutKick Elite 12

Another weekend of college football has come and gone. But with a number of upsets once again around the sport, we are headed for some very interesting tiebreaker scenarios for conference title games, which will affect the college football playoff.

We once again had some pretty big upsets, with Georgia Tech beating Miami leading the way. Now, with the Hurricanes loss, SMU is atop the ACC standings, and this could determine whether the conference gets more than one team into the postseason.

In the SEC, it was Ole Miss finally exercising some demons, beating previously 2nd ranked Georgia in Oxford, which leads to a cluster of teams atop the conference standings. Alabama destroyed LSU in what was billed as a playoff elimination game, and it wasn't even close. Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide pushed LSU out of the playoff picture, and all along the line of scrimmage Saturday night in the rout.

But it's the Big 12 where we are seeing some real chaotic scenarios. While Colorado beat Texas Tech this weekend, it was also the Kansas win over Iowa State that has now given Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes a clear path to the conference title game. If Colorado wins out, they will play for the Big 12 title. As for a potential opponent, BYU remained undefeated thanks to a chaotic finish in the ‘Holy War’ against Utah, which led to some postgame comments from the Utes AD that I'd never heard before.

The at-large spot looks to be in safe hands with Boise State, who once again ran through their opponent on Saturday. But as we all know, anything can happen down the stretch, and this season has been anything but normal.

Alright, let's take a look at our expert pickers, who put together the best twelve teams in college football this week.

Here is the list of pickers for each week's OutKick Top-12 Poll.

Clay Travis

Trey Wallace

Chad Withrow

Jonathan Hutton

Dan Dakich

Les Miles

Brock Huard

Lou Holtz

Tommy Tuberville

Jeannine Edwards

Will Cain

Ricky Cobb

Kelly Stewart

OutKick College Football Playoff Top-12, Week Eleven Rankings

One of the biggest arguments we are seeing right now in the new rankings is who will represent the ACC after the championship game. There are a number of voters still high on Miami, even after losing to Georgia Tech, and looking horrible on defense in the process.

After the loss to Ole Miss, the Georgia Bulldogs tumbled all the way to eleventh in this week's rankings. This upcoming weekend presents another pivotal game in the SEC, as Tennessee will travel to Athens to face Georgia, in what could be a playoff elimination game.

How many teams does each conference get into the playoff? This will be fascinating to watch play out over the next few weeks. The Big 12 looks as though it will come down to either BYU or Colorado, while the SEC currently has an interesting scenario going on with the tiebreaker.

How the College Football Playoff Would Look Right Now. Voters Make Their Case

Here is how the playoff matchups would look like right now, if the season were to end today.

Obviously, there is going to be some movement for spots 5-12, and that at-large berth to most likely Boise State will be interesting to watch. Could the Broncos actually be ranked higher than 12th, and then that final spot would go to a team from the SEC or Big Ten?

The game between Indiana and Ohio State will be an interesting wrinkle to these rankings. Depending on the outcome, there is a chance the Buckeyes will fall short of making the playoffs if they were to lose at home, but this is just one scenario.

As you can tell by the panel, there is a strong difference of opinion in where some of these teams should be ranked right now.

Let me know what you think of this week's rankings. Email me at Trey.Wallace@OutKick.com and let's discuss it.