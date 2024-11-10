Shedeur Sanders Slams 'Sick' Story About Colorado Hating The American Flag During Texas Tech Week

There was a story that came out last week about an apparel store in Lubbock, Texas that mentioned Colorado did not want to be involved in selling shirts that had an American flag emblem on them promoting their game against Texas Tech.

The t-shirt that a store owner was trying to sell featured both team's helmets, with an American flag in the middle - which was supposedly meant to promote patriotism. According to Red Raider Outfitter owner Stephen Spiegelberg, the Buffaloes were not interested in having their logo on a t-shirt that also featured the flag, which seemed like a reach by the store owner.

And following the win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders found the idea that they would be against the American flag ‘sick’. But more on that in a minute.

The situation blew up enough that local media in Lubbock ran a story saying that Colorado officials told him that they would not allow him to sell the shirt with the flag, leading to backlash against the Buffaloes from folks who bought into the storyline that the university did not want to be associated with a shirt that promoted America.

Yes, this actually occurred. The school released a statement, after enough people called, asking if they were against the American flag and why they wouldn't want to be part of something that promotes the country with a ‘Celebrate America’ theme.

"We get requests to use our marks and often decline for any number of reasons," Colorado said in a statement. "In this case, the decision was unrelated to the "Celebrate America" theme. Our standards are consistently applied and are based on widely accepted licensing and trademark best practices used by national and global brands."

After enough people had started to come after Colorado for not wanting to be involved in the selling of a t-shirt, athletic director Rick George took to social media.

Shedeur Sanders Responds To Ridiculous Story About American Flag

Following the win over Texas Tech, Shedeur Sanders was asked about the social media backlash this week that Colorado had received from the ‘story’ that was pushed about his school.

Never one to hold back his feelings, Sanders let it be known that he thought it was all ridiculous and sad that folks would believe everything they read.

"That CU don't like the flag or something? Like come on, that's sick at this point," Sanders said postgame. "Yall just fishing for content at this point. So, that was very disturbing because then what I feel bad for is there are genuine people out there that read the media that don't know us, and they believe the type of lies and type of things, the narrative.

"And some people may not just have the chance to really actually understand what's going on in the situation. But everybody around us and around the team understand that it's week-by-week they’re gonna figure out something to talk about. I dunno, it's just weird, and I feel bad for those people that just don't know us, and they’re judging us based on somebody’s hate towards dad."

The whole situation felt like a farce and a way for some guy to make money off controversy.

Good on Shedeur Sanders for stepping up and calling it like he saw it.