Ole Miss Students March Goalposts Out Of Stadium, Drop Them Off At The Most Surprising Spot Ever

Ole Miss fans are having a night in Oxford, after watching Lane Kiffin and the Rebels defeat Georgia in one of the biggest wins in program history. As for the goalposts, students took both pairs on a march around campus, leaving them in the unlikeliest of places.

The student section was waiting for this win with bated breath, even rushing the field before the actual game had ended, forcing them to return to the sidelines as the last few seconds ticked off the clock. Known for the parties inside ‘The Grove’, you had to know that things were going to get wild following the pivotal win on Saturday night in Mississippi.

Students were seen on traffic cameras walking the goalposts down the streets of Oxford, with two different sets of posts being carried around the square.

But this was only the start of the journey, as Ole Miss fans decided that they needed to find the best spot possible to lay the goalposts down, which surprised folks on social media.

I don’t know if it was the copious amounts of alcohol, or the partaking in some social smoking inside, and outside the stadium, but students decided that the Lafayette Country Courthouse was the best spot for those posts to spend the evening.

We've seen a number of glorious field-storms this season already, with Vanderbilt probably taking the cake for most strenuous postgame walks in college football, with Commodore students throwing them into the Cumberland River after beating Alabama.

But, for Ole Miss students to leave them in front of the local courthouse takes some liquid courage, while also being a nice gesture so that they don't have to search far and wide.

Also, we all know that the football program is going to get a hold of those and sell them to fans as a keepsake to remember the night, while also pocketing a little cash on the side.

As for the fine that's coming, the Rebels will gladly write the check and send it to the Georgia athletic department on Monday morning.

What a night for Ole Miss.