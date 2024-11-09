Trashy Game: Alabama Is Far From Done This Season, As They Proved In Demoralizing Win Over LSU

So you thought Alabama was just going to disappear after that loss to Vanderbilt a few weeks ago? As LSU found out on Saturday night in ‘Death Valley’, the folks inside the football building in Tuscaloosa didn’t hear a fat lady singing on their season, as you could tell by the 42-13 beatdown that the Crimson Tide' handed the Tigers.

Maybe it was LSU bringing in some type of rental tiger to sit in a cage for the entire game along the sidelines, or the fact that Jalen Milroe is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. But one thing was made crystal clear inside the hostile confines of Tiger Stadium, and that is Kalen DeBoer still had an offense that could cause teams to panic midway through the first quarter.

The entire week, fans in Baton Rouge were building this Brian Kelly football team as the one that would make a statement against the Crimson Tide, ready to bounce back from that disastrous letdown in College Station two weeks ago.

But the performance that we saw from the Tigers on Saturday night is more of an indictment of where Brian Kelly is at with this team, as Alabama curb-stomped LSU for all four quarters in the lopsided win.

Jalen Milroe Is Going To Lead Alabama To The Playoffs

If it wasn't made clear in the first half, Jalen Milroe made sure to remind folks just how dangerous he really is, capitalizing off numerous LSU turnovers and rushing for almost 200 yards, embarrassing the Tigers' defense in the process. You can call it a statement game if you like, but this has always been in the arsenal for Alabama, it just took a performance like the one we saw on Saturday night to make it clearer to other folks around college football.

But it wasn't just the offense that shined and scared to heck out of fans watching in the stands. The Alabama defense looked like a squad that was searching for Tiger blood from the minute they walked into the stadium, in more of a business-like approach. All you have to do is ask LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who finished the game with three turnovers, to go with his trifecta two weeks ago against Texas A&M.

LSU Students Throwing Trash After Being Upset Over Call. Grow Up

Once again, we witnessed another team having to deal with the student section throwing trash onto the field after being upset over a call.

This time it came inside Tiger Stadium after LSU was called for a personal foul penalty on a third down, which led to students tossing items from the stands, and cheerleaders using their signs as cover from the objects being thrown.

I guess Texas set some kind of precedent for fans in college football to bombard a field with trash because a call doesn't go their way, or they think by trashing a field that the officials will overturn the call. It's become a stupid situation around the country, and pointless.

But, thanks to the officials who were in charge of the Georgia-Texas matchup, it's become more of a norm in this sport.

Alabama Is Back, And A Force To Be Reckoned With Down The Stretch

I feel for the folks inside the SEC office in Birmingham as they go over the tiebreaker scenarios for teams appearing in the conference title game during the first weekend of December. But, I also know that the College Football Playoff committee is not going to have a problem pushing this Alabama team up the rankings when the new poll comes out on Tuesday.

And if you were wondering about their remaining schedule, it won't be a problem. The Tide' will host Mercer next weekend, before a trip to Oklahoma, then the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. So yeah, that's a 3-0 stretch if I've ever seen one, and the path to the postseason, even if they don't play in the SEC title game, is going to lead them straight into the first round of the playoff.

As Alabama fans sat in the stands and sang goodbye hymns to LSU, it was a clear reminder that this team is going to be a problem for each team left on their schedule, and that includes the playoff.

It was billed as an ‘elimination game’ on Saturday night, but this was more of a late-season coming-out party for Alabama.

As for LSU, they should take that rental tiger back to wherever they got it from, and never listen to the Louisiana governor again when it comes to college football.