Not Done Yet: College Football Opening Weekend Brings Upsets, Thrillers and Statement Wins Across The Nation

How can you not be excited about the college football season now? In the midst of five straight days of action, Notre Dame and Miami delivered for fans on Sunday night with highlight catches, an Irish comeback and one Hurricane of a finish.

After Saturday's slate of games, we could only hope that both teams could live up to the magical moments that were delivered between teams like LSU and Clemson. Heck, we even had Florida State shocking Alabama in what was the biggest upset of the weekend.

So obviously, expectations were high for the rivalry matchup between Notre Dame and Miami on Sunday evening.

Thankfully, both teams delivered another thrilling game that had college football fans staying up till near midnight on the East Coast.

Buckeyes Make Texas Pay: Arch Manning’s Rough Debut Against Ohio State Isn't End Of The World

This was also our first glance at Carson Beck in a Miami uniform after transferring this past offseason from Georgia, and recovering from a UCL injury in his elbow. The 10th-ranked Hurricanes had plenty of motivation for this one, given how many times the defense failed them last season. But, even with Notre Dame going on a 17-3 run in the fourth quarter.

And while we've seen Miami teams fold in previous years under the pressure, this 2025 Hurricanes squad rose to the challenge behind quarterback Carson Beck, along with plenty of massive plays from his receivers.

Especially, CJ Daniels, who had what could turn out to be the catch of the season.

It was Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr who also turned heads at times, delivering two touchdown passes at crucial times against the Miami defense. After not giving up a bust for nearly four quarters, the Hurricanes finally broke with just under four-minutes remaining, leading to CJ Carr rushing for the seven-yard touchdown to tie the game at 24-24 with 3:21 on the clock.

But, college football fans would be the ones who were awarded for making it through four days of action. Thanks to Carson Beck and a penalty, Miami was set up for a 47-yard field goal to take the lead, which Carter Davis drilled to give the Hurricanes the 27-24 lead with just over one-minute left in the game.

I don't know what I could do for you if it didn’t have the hair on your arms flaring up. And, that Miami defense would end up sacking CJ Carr on the final play of the game to seal the win, as the final seconds ticked off the clock, and Notre Dame players were left stunned on the field after the final play.

"Miami Hurricane football!," Mario Cristobal said on the field after the final seconds ticked off.

College Football Weekend Delivered, With Bill Belichick Opener Left

Whether it was Ohio State and Texas battling for four quarters in what turned out to be a defensive showcase with Arch Manning having his own struggles in the first half, or LSU and Clemson fighting inside the other ‘Death Valley’ on Saturday night, the opening weekend delivered on multiple occasions.

Who knows what we would have thought of these wild few days that started with Nebraska and Cincinnati battling as Taylor Swift looked on, if Florida State hadn’t pulled off the ultimate shocker in Tallahassee.

Thomas Castellanos Delivers On Promise, Leads Florida State To Upset Win Over Alabama. Welcome Back, CFB

What the Seminoles have done to the Alabama fan base on social media is worth watching on its own. Right now, there is an increased level of concern about the current state of the program under Kalen DeBoer after the first game.

Sure, it's one game. But this is a problem right now for Alabama, who have obviously lost the aura that encapsulated the football program under Nick Saban. For teams like Clemson, Texas and even Notre Dame, they still look like playoff-caliber squads, while fans in Tuscaloosa are wondering how many more losses they could take this season.

Heck, we could even go back to South Florida's 34-7 win over Boise State on Thursday night as the kick-starter to what turned out to be a wild four days of football.

And guess what? We aren't done yet.

The Bill Belichick era at North Carolina officially begins against TCU on Monday night, which will obviously lead to plenty of college football fans tuning in, even if some of them are only watching to see if Jordon Hudson makes an appearance on camera.

The only folks who are upset right now about the last few days are the fans that had to sit through their team catching a loss.

If this has been any indication of what the 2025 season is going to look like, then we are in for one hell of a ride.

So, hang on. The College Football weekend isn’t over just yet.