Miami's Offense Shines Early with Electric Carson Beck, CJ Daniels Plays

Rain pouring down at Hard Rock Stadium didn't stop Hurricanes receiver CJ Daniels from making arguably the best catch of the weekend in college football.

Miami's offense, now led by QB Carson Beck, quickly responded to the detractors, jump-starting the offense with a 14-7 halftime lead over Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.

In an electric first half, Notre Dame appeared on the wrong end of a few jaw-dropping plays.

As time wound down in the second, CJ Daniels made his leaping grab for 20 yards — showing fantastic hang time and controlling the ball with a one-handed grab to give Miami the late lead.

The former-LSU wideout channeled some Odell in that catch.

On the receiving end of Carson Beck's first TD, 17-year-old Malachi Toney put Miami up early with a 28-yard scoring catch.

Carson Beck went 13-of-20 for 147 yards and two touchdowns at the half.

Notre Dame's CJ Carr found Micah Gilbert for a TD in the second to tie it up with Miami at the time, with nine left in the second frame of the evening.

Canes coach Mario Cristobal called his team's 14-7 lead a strongly focused effort while the Fighting Irish were bemoaning Beck's impressive first half.

"We gotta make [Beck] uncomfortable," Freeman told Molly McGrath at the break. "He's confident right now."

