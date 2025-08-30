Thomas Castellanos Delivers On Promise, Leads Florida State To Upset Win Over Alabama. Welcome Back, CFB

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos called his shot over the summer, mentioning that Alabama was not going to stop him when both teams met on the field. Guess what? It happened.

On Saturday night, the unranked Seminoles backed it up, with some type of college football revival in Tallahassee and a 31-17 victory over No. 8 Alabama.

Let's be honest, there weren't many folks outside the state of Florida who thought the Seminoles had a chance, besides Lee Corso this morning on College Gameday. But, given that they entered the game with a massive chip on their shoulder, it was clear they weren't going to lay down for Alabama, no matter what the pundits predicted.

And it showed. Thomas Castellanos led Florida State to a 24-7 lead through the third quarter, thanks also to a Seminoles' defense that caused consistent problems for the Tide all afternoon.

Here's a stat for you. Alabama has now lost its last three of four games dating back to last season. In their seventeen years under Nick Saban, Alabama had only lost three games in a single season only twice. Oh,

Maybe it was a sign from the football gods that it started to downpour during one of Alabama's first-half drives that ended in a turnover. Maybe it was those same Gods who put Florida State fans through absolute misery last season, which felt like a massive setback, going 2-10 on the year.

On Saturday afternoon, none of that mattered. The Seminoles were the better football team, and Alabama has serious problems ahead for the 2025 season.

"I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me," Thomas Castellanos said before the season.

Ain't that the truth? Nick Saban is not walking through that door, and Kalen DeBoer has a massive problem, even if he is under the impression that one loss doesn't define a season.

Sorry, Alabama. You just lost to a team that was absolutely terrible last year, and looked as though it would be climbing uphill all year behind teams like Clemson and Miami in the ACC.

Oh, and while Ty Simpson might throw a beautiful pass, he still looks too inconsistent to lead Alabama to the postseason, even with Ryan Williams at wide receiver.

One Game Could Revive Florida State, While Alabama Has Big Problems

I know we in the media preach not to define the season, or create a narrative, after just one opening weekend. But, the way Alabama looked in Tallahassee, I have no idea how this squad will react to the letdown of what transpired at Florida State.

But, enough about Alabama, tonight belongs to the Seminoles. I'll be the first to admit that I did not expect this type of performance from Florida State, especially in the way it beat the Crimson Tide on the soggy grass at Doak Campbell Stadium.

I know it's only one game, but this feels like some type of Florida State resurrection. Maybe it's not. Maybe the Seminoles lose six games this season and the wheels come off the ‘Gus Bus’.

But tonight, Florida State is back in the conversation after taking a year off. As for Alabama, that football team has some serious problems, and Kalen DeBoer had better figure out a way to solve them in short order.

The folks in Tuscaloosa won't stand a football coach missing out on the playoff for the second consecutive year.