College Baseball Player Hits Ball To The Moon, Suffers The Most Catastrophic Injury You'll Ever See

I played baseball for nearly two decades. I've been open about my college baseball experience. I played for – and I'm not kidding you – the worst D-III baseball team in the country.

I don't hide from the fact. I was the best player on the team. I won All-Conference one year. They all stunk. I was good.

Anyway, my point is, I grew up playing baseball. It's my sport. I've seen it all in 20+ years. Well, I thought I had seen it all.

Take a look at this clip from last night's Seton Hall-Boston College game. If you're squeamish, you've been warned.

Never seen anything like it:

This is a tough watch

My God. That poor sap would be Justin Ford. How does that even happen? Seriously, how does that happen to a D-1 college athlete? He barely jumped off the ground! You hear about "freak injuries" all the time in sports. Frankly, I think the term is a bit overused.

But not here. This is the very definition of a freak injury. One minute you're hitting an absolute tank to the moon, the next your foot is literally twisting behind itself. Your season is done, just like that. In the blink of an eye.

According to boots on the ground, a pinch-runner eventually came in and finished Ford's home run trot. What a kick in the dick that would be, too.

You hit the furthest home run maybe in the history of Puerto Rico, and then you can't even finish your trot. Great for the pinch-runner, though. Home runs are hard to come by. I only hit a couple in my life, including a go-ahead tank in our high school baseball playoff game my senior year.

That was the best. Went all the way to the ditch across the street in left field. Best moment of my life.

Anyway, that has nothing to do with Justin Ford. Prayers for this dude. Tough scene. Tough trip back to the states.

Brutal stuff.