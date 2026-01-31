January Might Be A Little Early For Baseball

January is a weird time for sports.

College football is in the rearview and the NFL is winding down, with just the Super Bowl and whatever they're doing for the Pro Bowl this year to look forward to.

You could tune into the NHL or NBA, but the former is winding down in anticipation of the 2026 Winter Olympics and the latter has one of the most boring regular seasons in existence.

Some people have even turned to skyscraper climbing, but I outlined why that was anything but a sustainable approach to post-football viewing.

So, what is a man who loves sports to do?

Fortunately for some of you seam heads out there, baseball is back!

Well, Division II college baseball, to be exact. But hey, you can't get mad when someone hands you a bottle of Dasani in the middle of a desert.

Carson-Newman and Charleston had a baseball game Friday afternoon, and it showed why maybe we should keep waiting until spring to start playing baseball.

Yeah, maybe January baseball was a bad idea.

To be fair, this game took place in Johnson City, Tennessee, which is currently experiencing a pretty historically heavy amount of snowfall and ice, but that's bound to happen in freaking January.

I have no idea how the batter is even able to see the white ball against the flurries of white snow.

It's a miracle there are any runs on the scoreboard, as I would assume all seven of those combined runs came on batters being hit by pitches.

I get that everyone's favorite words are "pitchers and catchers reporting," but I don't think playing baseball in a blizzard is the answer here, folks.

Public opinion was split on the matter, with some baseball addicts happy just to see some diamond sports being played while others pointed out the absurdity of it all.

And if you're one of those sickos that's actually betting on this, it might be time to call the number.

Baseball is a summer sport for a reason, so let's stop this madness before someone gets hurt or contracts frostbite.