Alex Honnold Climbing Stunt Is Proof We Already Need College Football Back

Six days without college football and we are already resorting to watching a man risk his life to climb a skyscraper in Taiwan.

On Saturday afternoon, a man by the name of Alex Honnold attempted to climb Tapei 101, one of the tallest buildings in the world.

Honnold has a history of completing death-defying climbs, like a recent expedition in which he "free solo’d" a 3,000-foot sheer cliff face named El Capitan with nothing but a chalk bag.

With this in mind, climbing a nearly 1,700 foot building seems like a breeze, but after seeing him reach the top of Taipei 101 in just 91 minutes, I can confidently say it is one of the most impressive feats of athleticism I’ve ever seen.

Now, with all that being said, Honnold’s climb and the subsequent attention it received only proves one thing: we need college football back. Badly.

It’s been less than a week since the final FBS college football game was played, a thriller between Miami and Indiana for the national championship, and it looks like we are already losing our minds.

What are we going to be doing by the time July rolls around? Start World War III?

I’m joking, of course (don’t get any ideas, Putin), but the point remains. We are in the infant stages of the college football offseason, and our response is to ooh and ahh as some guy in his early 40s tries not to die on live television.

Maybe Honnold needs college football back in his life, too!

A quick internet search tells me he went to University of California Berkley, so maybe he’s upset his Golden Bears’ season is over, and he’s just trying to fill the void.

I feel your pain, Alex, but the answer isn’t to put a bunch of chalk on your hands and pretend you’re Ethan Hunt.

All I will say is this: we desperately need college football back on our TVs before any "copycats" try and emulate our new favorite Cal fan and end up splattered on the pavement below the Aria in Vegas.

Hang in there, CFB fanatics! Only seven more months until week zero!