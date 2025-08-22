Colin Kaepernick Documentary By Spike Lee Canceled A Year Ago Despite News Dropping Monday

News broke on Monday that a documentary about Colin Kaepernick (a project led by Spike Lee) was scrapped due to creative differences between Kaepernick and Lee .

What wasn’t revealed at the time was that its been a year since the project - which was scheduled to be released on ESPN - was axed a year ago.

Business Insider reported that Lee revealed in an interview that the project’s termination was nothing new to him, despite the news being broken to the public about a week ago.

"That thing fell apart a year ago," Lee, 68, told Business Insider in an interview on Tuesday while promoting his latest movie, "Highest 2 Lowest." "No one had ever asked me about it. I was on a red carpet and a guy asked me the question, I wasn't going to lie."

As OutKick’s Mark Harris reported , work on the project began in 2022 and was intended to be a full, first-person account of Kaepernick’s journey from NFL superstar to disgruntled social justice warrior. That ESPN was going to broadcast the project comes as little shock. But given that Kaepernick content was hardly desired by the public, it was a bit surprising that Lee agreed to undertake the project.

"ESPN, Colin Kaepernick and Spike Lee have collectively decided to no longer proceed with this project as a result of certain creative differences," the network said in a statement delivered to Business Insider. "Despite not reaching finality, we appreciate all the hard work and collaboration that went into this film."

Lee would not share details about what led to the project’s failure, since he signed a non-disclosure agreement. But one thing is for certain: we are not getting a documentary about Kaepernick.

And that’s a good thing.